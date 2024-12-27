World heavyweight boxing titleholder Daniel Dubois left a brutal, 12-word message for his Queensberry Promotions stablemate Tyson Fury, as he advised the twice-conquered fighter to call it a day after he suffered back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in two of boxing's biggest and most significant bouts of 2024.

Usyk first beat Fury by split decision at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in May, before scoring a unanimous decision win in the rematch on Saturday, the 21st of December. The two wins mean Fury is unlikely to get a third crack at Usyk, and would instead have to fight an opponent ranked lower in the world leaderboard. Whether he has the appetite or will to do that remains to be seen.

However, if it were up to Dubois, Fury, he said, should retire.

It's Time For Tyson Fury to Retire Forever

That's according to Daniel Dubois, who is hoping to unify his title with Usyk's three belts