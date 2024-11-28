Daniel Dubois is set to make the second defence of his IBF heavyweight title on the 22nd of February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - and it looks set to be the headline attraction on one of the most stacked boxing cards the sport has ever seen.

'Dynamite' made his first defence of the IBF crown in September when he demolished Anthony Joshua inside five rounds at Wembley Stadium. He had been widely expected to face Joshua again in his next outing, but injury ruled 'AJ' out of an immediate rematch.

In Joshua's absence, New Zealand's Joseph Parker steps up to challenge for his second world title. The former WBO world heavyweight champion is unbeaten in his last five wins - a spell that includes victories over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Daniel Dubois has won by stoppage in 21 of his 22 career victories.

While Dubois vs Parker would be a worthy headliner in any arena around the world, what truly sets the proposed February card apart is the sheer depth of its undercard, with world titles on the line in every bout.

The Dubois vs Parker Card is Being Hailed as the 'Greatest in Boxing History'

The 22nd of February promises to be a huge night for the sport

First reported by veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the electric undercard is to feature a rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, with the undisputed light heavyweight title at stake. Elsewhere on the card, Jaron Ennis will reportedly move up in weight to face Vergil Ortiz for the interim WBC super welterweight title, in what will likely be a very evenly matched fight, while WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will put his title on the line against Floyd Schofield.

Rounding out a packed main card is expected to be Carlos Adames, as he defends his WBC middleweight belt against Hamzah Sheeraz and a heavyweight collision between ranked contenders Zhilei Zhang and Agit Kabayel.

Speaking on the Ariel x Ade podcast earlier this week, host Ade Oladipo was blown away when hearing the line-up:

"I said immediately it was the greatest fight card I'd ever seen in my life!"

Proposed fight card for 22nd of February 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia IBF Heavyweight Championship Daniel Dubois (c) vs Joseph Parker Undisputed Light-Heavyweight Championship Artur Beterbiev (c) vs Dmitry Bivol Interim WBC Super Welterweight Championship Vergil Ortiz (c) vs Jarron Ennis WBC Lightweight Championship Shakur Stevenson (c) vs Floyd Schofield WBC Middleweight Championship Carlos Adames (c) vs Hamzah Sheeraz Heavyweight bout Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel

At this point, it is expected that Dubois' heavyweight title defence will be the main event of the show. However, that honour could easily go to Beterbiev vs Bivol 2. The pair fought over 12 rounds back in October, with Beterbiev emerging victorious via unanimous decision.

Turki Alalshikh made it clear immediately after the bout that he wanted to see a rematch. It appears that the second fight between the duo will happen in just a few short months. Even if the card loses one or two of the above attractions, it's so stacked that it will still be one of the best shows ever staged in modern times.