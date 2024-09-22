Daniel Dubois was a class above Anthony Joshua last night (the 21st of September) as he retained his world heavyweight title, but it was one blow in the first round that changed the course of the entire bout.

AJ was moving away from the range of Dynamite Dubois but misjudged the distance between the two. This allowed the champion to come over the top with an overhand right, piercing the jaw of the challenger and dropping him to the canvas at Wembley Stadium.

It was to prove a pivotal punch in the fight, as Joshua never truly recovered, with his legs deceiving him for the rest of the bout despite a flurry in the fifth round. The performance by Dubois has been hailed as destructive, with AJ hitting the canvas on more than three occasions during the contest.

AJ Never Recovered From First Round

Joshua's defeat was very reminiscent of his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr

The power of the punch was referenced post-fight by Eddie Hearn in the press conference, who hailed Joshua for his heart, but was honest in the fact his fighter never came back after that initial punch that dropped him in the first.

“He never really truly recovered, but he showed so much heart, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Hearn said while speaking to iFL TV after the fight.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 22/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 32 24 Wins 28 22 Losses 4 2

It was a long way away from the prediction that Hearn made pre-fight, however, with the promoter declaring the bout would be over in three rounds in favour of Joshua. Dubois came into the fight as the B side in many ways, but leaves Wembley Stadium, which was packed with 96,000, as the undeniable A side, with options to choose for his next fight.

Close

Respect Shown on an Iconic Night at Wembley

Joshua took the defeat well

AJ had parts in the bout when it looked like it could turn in his favour, especially late on before he was eventually crumbled by Dynamite Dubois. The 27-year-old, however, looked the more composed of the two competitors in the ring and was quicker, stronger, and more efficient in his punches on the night.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Anthony Joshua only landed 32 punches against Daniel Dubois, with a success rate of 27.4%

Respect was shown in the ring after the fight by Joshua to his opponent in a post-fight interview that was in stark contrast to his last defeat against Oleksandr Usyk. The 34-year-old continued to repeat the line: “We rolled the dice at success and missed.”

But he made no excuses for the defeat, acknowledging Dubois and his performance but admitting mistakes were made on his end. The punch proved the old homage that one punch can change a fight, and it was that one punch that has changed the course of the career of young Daniel Dubois.

AJ’s legs never felt solid underneath his 6-foot-4 frame, and the defeat sends him back to the drawing board after a run of impressive wins in recent months against Francis Ngannou, Otto Wallin, and Robert Helenius.

AJ moves on to four career defeats, with Usyk twice and Andy Ruiz Jr being the other three defeats in his career so far, which is set to continue according to the fighter himself and Eddie Hearn, who refused to entertain the idea of retiring in the post-fight press conference.