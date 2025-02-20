Daniel Dubois' replacement opponent for the upcoming mega boxing event on the 22nd of February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has already been announced.

Illness had compromised two fighters already, with Dubois following Floyd Schofield into the doctor's office, before eventually withdrawing from their separate bouts. Organizers scrambled to save the fights, and retain the card's prestige by bringing in Josh Padley to replace Austin in the Shakur Stevenson lightweight fight, and have now drafted in knockout puncher Martin Bakole to replace Dubois in the Joseph Parker bout.

Martin Bakole Now Fights Joseph Parker

The fight remains must-see TV on a marquee fight card