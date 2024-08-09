Highlights Tensions reached a boiling point in the intense face-off recently between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, promising an epic showdown in September.

Dubois is determined to win by any means necessary, aiming for a stoppage victory to make a powerful statement against Joshua.

Both fighters have overcome losses and are now poised for a challenging matchup, with Dubois seeking an upset while Joshua eyes another shot at the title.

A high-profile match-up between former heavyweight king Anthony Joshua and his fellow Briton, Daniel Dubois takes place in September in front of 100,000 hometown fans, as Riyahd Season makes its debut in the United Kingdom.

This fight has all the makings of an instant classic, as a major opportunity awaits the winner. In a recent sit-down interview with these two heavy-handed hitters, the tension was undeniable:

Now, Daniel Dubois Wants To Win By Any Means Necessary

This is the biggest opportunity of the young Brit’s career

Dubois, 26, has his eyes set on playing disruptor against Joshua as he will be a favorable underdog against one of boxing’s biggest stars.

The London atmosphere will be turned up to 10 as he headlines one of the biggest cards of the year. And, besides the pressure of fighting in his hometown, Dubois will be facing a red-hot ‘AJ’. Joshua has put together a four-fight win streak, the longest since 2018, and is fresh off a brutal KO of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Though Joshua’s confidence will be astronomical heading into the fight, Dubois isn’t ready to be a stepping stone and plans to make a statement, as he said in an interview with Sky Sports:

“[My plan is to] win by any means necessary, but a stoppage is definitely what I am after. Good stoppage and a statement victory, that’s what I’m all about.”

Dubois is a Tough Test For The Streaking Joshua

‘AJ’ hasn’t faced competition like this since fighting Oleksandr Usyk

Both Dubois and Joshua have been able to bounce back nicely from their losses.

Joshua's last defeat was to current undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. For the former champ, ‘AJ’, he was shockingly out-dueled twice by the Ukrainian mastermind, but found his groove again and is now within striking distance of another crack at becoming champion.

Dubois was also stopped by Usyk about a year ago and quickly fixed that wrong by knocking out Jarrell Miller a few months later. ‘Dynamite’ was able to tally another KO this past June, to earn his shot against Joshua. Can Dubois pull off what would be one of the biggest upsets of the year, or will Joshua have his way with his opponent and continue his march towards becoming world champ once again?

The event airs on DAZN and is brought to you from Turki Alalshikh, boxing’s super-promoter, who is the wizard behind the scenes that can be credited for this massive show next month, and it’s a sure bet that these young and talented heavyweights will lay it all on the line.

The first appearance for Riyahd Season outside the UAE took place last weekend in Los Angeles as Terence Crawford edged out a decision over Israil Madrimov to win the WBA super-welterweight title. From top to bottom, the card was filled with fantastic fights and results, and now, Alalshikh is turning his attention to next month’s card, which is stacked with local talent.