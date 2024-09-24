It’s 2019 and Daniel Dubois is thumping a heavy bag by himself in one of London’s rusty gyms.

Dubois, back then, was a prospect from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Martin Bowers, one of Britain’s unheralded coaches, was helping shape his career alongside his brother Tony. The Peacock Gym had a thing for London’s heavyweights. It was once home to Frank Bruno, David Haye had trained there, and Lennox Lewis calls the Bowers brothers his close friends. The Peacock and Britain’s big boxers were a match made in heaven.

A bronze statue outside the gym of Bradley Stone, "a brave young man who died in the pursuit of his dreams," honored a Peacock alumnus, and, through the door, there was an expansive offering for boxers, wrestlers, strongmen, and people like me who just wanted to get fit in a community environment dedicated to combat sports.

There were three boxing rings, all kinds of workout bags, and Olympic lifting equipment. A locker room and shower were so dated you’d sometimes feel dirtier coming out of them than you felt after your workout. In the café, there was a signed photograph of a sweaty comedian Stephen Fry, who joked in the caption that training at Peacock was the worst day of his life.

The Peacock Gym was a place for everyone: where boys become men, and some men — not all — fine-tuned skills that would one day see them become a champion. Perhaps, even, a legend. Like Lewis. Like Bruno.

For years, it wasn’t uncommon to find yourself running next to Dubois on neighboring treadmills. He was accessible to everyone, but often worked out in silence under the watchful eye of Bowers. Martin’s pad-work was unique as he only wore one mitt, and he caught Dubois’ power punches, before putting the big man through his paces in cardio, strength, and bag work every day except Sunday.

Dubois’ abilities excited everyone at the Peacock, from keep-fitters to the canteen ladies, and he was generating hype at a time when British heavyweight boxing was on fire thanks to the accomplishments, victories, and popularity of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury — two guys seemingly on a collision course with one another.

Not even Andy Ruiz Jr’s shock victory over Joshua in 2019 extinguished that fire as it only burned brighter because of how cataclysmic a loss it was for Joshua, and his broadcaster Sky Sports, who had spent years telling reporters he wanted to be boxing’s Roger Federer. Ruiz showed that the heavyweight division was an awesome theater of the unexpected.

The month after Joshua lost to Ruiz and spent the night in a dark New York City hotel room, Dubois beat Gorman by fifth-round knockout after cutting him in round two, and knocking him down twice. If it wasn't clear before the Gorman win that those closest to Dubois felt he could become the heavyweight many people in the country had hoped Joshua could be, it was certainly clear after. It seemed five years ago, in Canning Town, East London, that winning marquee heavyweight championship fights was part of Dubois' destiny.

Daniel Dubois Destroyed Anthony Joshua

Dubois knocked Joshua down in every round but one

It's late September 2024 and after indulgent pageantry at Wembley Stadium in London, two British heavyweights make their walks to the ring to fight in front of an approximate 96,000-strong crowd. Even for Joshua, who has sold close to 500,000 tickets in stadiums alone, and is arguably as popular as the English national football team, this might have felt different. Against Dubois, he was in a passing-of-the-torch type of event, and it was up to him to cling on to that torch as his heavyweight career depended on it.

But as early as the first round it was clear there were levels between Dubois and Joshua, one of the faces of the sport. Dubois landed his jab with ease, and whenever he attached a second, third, and fourth punch on top of the jab, he was causing damage early and often. At the end of the first, an overhand right toppled Joshua — and the golden boy of British sport was saved by the bell.

Dubois knocked Joshua down a total of four times in five rounds, as if to assert his utter dominance. And, though Joshua started to score in the fifth, it was only because nothing else had worked, and he was seemingly willing to go out on his shield to try and get a win. But Dubois countered with a shot that sent Joshua back to the canvas — the heaviest knockdown of them all. It is there where he stayed, and while the massive crowd went apoplectic, Dubois barely celebrated as if that was what he and new trainer Don Charles had planned all along.

"Are you not entertained?" Dubois roared on the mic in the middle of the ring.

Yes, is the answer. Anyone who loves boxing has to have been.

"I proved everyone wrong," Dubois told reporters at the post-fight press conference, a fitting remark considering he had been written off and dismissed as a quitter by large swathes of the industry when he took a knee with a fractured eye socket in his stoppage loss to Joe Joyce in 2020.

The Spectacle Further Proved This is Heavyweight Boxing's Bronze Era

The bronze era began almost a decade ago — and it's still going

Close

The golden era of heavyweight boxing comprised of key figures like Sonny Liston, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and Ken Norton and lasted from the late 1950s through to the 1970s. There were iconic fights, and fighters, many of which transcended the sport.

In the 1990s, heavyweight boxing rebounded with fights and fighters like Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Lennox Lewis to create a silver era for the sport.

In 2015, the heavyweight division began its bronze era. While Ali and Lewis were the clear No.1 fighters in the previous eras, Oleksandr Usyk has beaten Dubois, Joshua (twice), and Fury to demonstrate that he's arguably even greater in this division than he was at cruiserweight, previously.

The table below shows 25 big heavyweight fights since the bronze era began:

YEAR RESULT NOTES 2015 Anthony Joshua KO5 Dillian Whyte Joshua prevails in a prospect battle 2015 Tyson Fury UD12 Wladimir Klitschko Fury dethrones Klitschko in boxing shocker 2016 Dillian Whyte SD12 Dereck Chisora The fifth was round of the year 2017 Anthony Joshua KO11 Wladimir Klitschko Joshua climbs off the canvas to KO Klitschko 2018 Deontay Wilder KO10 Luis Ortiz Wilder knocks Ortiz down three times 2018 Deontay Wilder DRAW Tyson Fury Fury gets up like The Undertaker in contentious draw 2018 Dillian Whyte KO11 Dereck Chisora A left hook finishes Chisora in a rematch 2019 Adam Kownacki UD12 Chris Arreola Heavyweight Compubox record broken with 2172 punches thrown 2019 Andy Ruiz KO7 Anthony Joshua Ruiz was a 25/1 underdog 2020 Tyson Fury KO7 Deontay Wilder Fight of the Year contender 2020 Alexander Povetkin KO5 Dillian Whyte A left hook from hell finished Whyte at Matchroom HQ 2020 Joe Joyce KO10 Daniel Dubois Joyce knocked Dubois down with a jab 2021 Oleksandr Usyk UD12 Anthony Joshua Usyk adds to his legacy with his most meaningful heavyweight win 2021 Tyson Fury KO11 Deontay Wilder The third fight was the best of the lot as an elite trilogy is settled 2021 Joseph Parker UD12 Dereck Chisora Parker dropped Chisora three times 2022 Oleksandr Usyk SD12 Anthony Joshua Joshua dumps Usyk's belts out of the ring in monumental brain fart 2022 Joe Joyce KO11 Joseph Parker Joyce walked through the fire to burn Parker late in the fight 2022 Tyson Fury SD10 Francis Ngannou Fury suffers howler as a boxing novice knocked him down 2023 Anthony Joshua KO2 Francis Ngannou AJ sends Ngannou back to MMA 2023 Oleksandr Usyk KO9 Daniel Dubois Dubois had Usyk on the floor but shot was ruled a low blow 2023 Zhilei Zhang KO3 Joe Joyce Zhang big bangs Joyce with an incredible hook 2024 Oleksandr Usyk SD12 Tyson Fury Usyk stains Fury's unbeaten record 2024 Zhilei Zhang KO5 Deontay Wilder Zhang finishes Wilder's career 2024 Martin Bakole KO5 Jared Anderson Ruthless beat-down 2024 Daniel Dubois KO5 Anthony Joshua An all-time great thrashing

Though we never got to see Joshua vs Wilder, or Joshua vs Fury, it really matters very little because what we had instead were fights that reinforced the theater of the unexpected. There have been rounds of the year, fights of the year, all-time great trilogies, blood, sweat, and tears.

And, what's great, is that though Fury and Joshua may be in the twilight of their careers, we may yet have great fights to come as Dubois is only 27, Usyk at 37 may be younger in boxing terms than his age suggests, and there might yet be challenges from gold medal magnet Bakhodir Jalolov, rising Top Rank star Richard Torrez Jr., and Ivan Dychko.

What's important to remember, though, is that, if history is anything to go by, few can be counted out.