Daniel Dubois has just secured the biggest win of his career to date after defeating fellow Brit Anthony Joshua inside a sold out Wembley Stadium.

Dynamite was the underdog heading into the fight, despite going in as IBF champion and despite coming off the back of two very impressive wins over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic. However, AJ himself was coming into the fight on good form too, picking up four wins on the trot against Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin, and Francis Ngannou.

However, it was the younger Dubois who got the job done on the night, defending his title for the very first time and extending his professional record to 24 fights, 22 wins, and just two defeats. Those two blemishes coming against unified champion Oleksandr Usyk back in 2023, and Joe Joyce back in 2020.

What Next For Daniel Dubois & Anthony Joshua

Daniel Dubois

The 27-year-old will likely get the chance to right the wrong against Usyk next year, should the Ukrainian overcome Tyson Fury in their rematch on the 21st of December. Dubois will be eyeing an undisputed fight of his own in the early stages of 2025, so it could be against Usyk, who he caused problems for back in their first fight, or it could be against yet another Brit in Fury, if he were to avenge his only career loss to date.

Dubois' win has certainly sent shockwaves throughout the division, with plenty of people assuming Joshua will get the job done and then eye either a third fight with Usyk or a humungous all-British affair with Fury. However, it's Dynamite who now has that opportunity, as Joshua will have to return to the drawing board.

Anthony Joshua

Whether a rematch will happen between the pair is unknown, but following the crushing defeat, Joshua's professional record reads 32 fights, 28 wins, and four losses. Two defeats to Usyk, one to Andy Ruiz Jr, and now one to Dubois.

It will be very interesting to see what Joshua does next after this devastating defeat, while it will also be interesting to see if Dubois now waits around for the winner of Usyk vs Fury 2, or if he'll consider a rematch against his British rival.