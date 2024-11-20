“You hate the other side, hate the Blue.”

NY Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Edelman didn’t hold back when discussing his feelings for New York City FC . Edelman spoke exclusively with GIVEMESPORT ahead of the first-ever playoff edition of the Hudson River Derby, sharing his thoughts on the rivalry, the Red Bulls’ path to the MLS Eastern Conference Semifinals, scoring the winning penalty to knock out Columbus Crew SC , and his growing leadership role within his boyhood club.

Hudson River Derby: Playoff Edition

“Whenever I think of derby games, it's just intensity,” Edelman told GIVEMESPORT over the phone after training on Tuesday morning. “The most intense games out of any games you'll play all year, just because it's a derby game. Sometimes it doesn't even matter about performance or how you're playing and everything, it's just those moments, the little plays that add up, or like… It’s just about who wants it more, and with two teams from New York playing for the first time in a playoff game, it’s really special to be a part of it.”

New York has been decidedly blue this season. The Pigeons won both regular season meetings between the two sides, including a stunning 5-1 curb-stomping in September at Red Bull Arena.

NYCFC vs NY Red Bulls - 2024 Head-to-Head Date Result Highlights May 18, 2024 2-1 NYCFC HIGHLIGHTS Sept. 28 2024 5-1 NYCFC HIGHLIGHTS

The blowout especially stung for Edelman, who was wearing the Red Bull captain’s armband for just the second time in his young career, rubbing even more salt in the wound. Saturday is a chance for revenge.

“I think for me it's a opportunity, yes, to advance next round of playoffs, but it's also now to show that when it matters the most in the playoffs we're gonna be ready to correct it, to right our performance that that wasn't really warranted last time,” Edelman said. “For me, I just want to be be able to go out there and have a strong performance and just do anything I can to will my team to the next around.”

Edelman’s Growing Leadership Role

In his third season with the first team, Edelman has developed into a building block for the club

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Playing for the Red Bulls holds special meaning for Edelman. The 21-year-old grew up going to games at Red Bull Arena with his family. Now, after three seasons with the first team, including starting 51 of his 54 appearances over the last two years, he has become not just a crucial player for the club, but a genuine leader. Serving as the captain for two matches this season was a real ‘pinch me’ moment.

“I've looked up to all those players before me, like Dax [McCarty], Sean Davis, Aaron Long, all these guys before,” he reflected. “I grew up watching his team and then, you know, fast forward to when I'm still 21 years old and I'm, I'm captaining the squad. I’m still going to be that voice and be that leader, with the armband or without it. And I'm going to try to lead by example through my actions as well. I love having that responsibility on the field.”

Daniel Edelman - 2024 MLS Stats Appearances 31 Starts 29 Minutes 2,530 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 87.3%

Not only does his long history with the Red Bulls deepen the meaning of wearing the armband, but it escalates the ferocity with which he approaches derby matches.

“The derby games I've played in, they're always so exciting, because you want to be able to say that we're the kings of New York,” he grinned. “But have a lot of respect for that team as well, though. They've been very good all year, and we know it's gonna be a very tough opponent. They've got us twice this year so far, and we're just hoping that we can watch that back and see how we can change things up.”

“F**k It, We Can Win. Why Can’t We?”

Emil Forsberg’s quote has become the Red Bulls’ postseason motto

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

The Red Bulls shocked the North American soccer world in Round One, sweeping reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew SC in a stunning two-game series. The Crew were the darlings of the MLS media, but as the plaudits and accolades overflowed onto Wilfried Nancy’s side, the Red Bulls were confident in their own identity.

“We honestly fed off the underdog mentality and people writing us off,” Edelman said candidly. In a storybook moment in his young career, it was Edelman who scored the series-winning penalty to knock the Crew out in shocking fashion and advance the Red Bulls to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Others on the team have been less measured. Star winger and captain Emil Forsberg made waves with his amNewYork interview ahead of their Round One upset, saying, “OK, we’re playing Columbus. It’s a good team, but f**k it, we can win. Why can’t we?”

Edelman says Forsberg’s throwaway quote has taken on a life of it’s own, becoming the team’s unofficial playoff slogan.

“We realized that if we can beat [Columbus], we can genuinely beat anyone. Emil said it best, like why can't we? This is kind of the slogan and motto,” he said. “That's what we're running with right now, and it's honestly a great energy and great mindset for all of us to follow. Because you can see what happened to Miami as well, and there's a real path right here and we're hungry for more.”

“We're not satisfied, but we still just have to remain calm and not get overexcited and exuberant with all these results. We just have to take it game by game, and hopefully we'll be on a run.”