Summer signing Ao Tanaka has made a "big impact" since arriving at Leeds United with Daniel Farke very impressed, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Japan international was part of the summer recruitment drive at Elland Road as Farke was forced to replace a host of first-team regulars who left the club after their failure to reach the Premier League.

Tanaka had been linked with a move to Yorkshire the previous season but a deal never materialised, but he is now a regular member of the starting lineup under the German coach following his move from Dusseldorf and is making a big impact both on and off the pitch.

Tanaka Shines for Leeds

Jacobs: 'He's made a big impact'

The Japan international started slowly after his move, initially struggling to break into the starting lineup ahead of already established stars Ilia Gruev and captain Ethan Ampadu.

But after both players suffered serious knee injuries that sidelined them for several months, the 27-year-old has now become a mainstay in the midfield for Farke and while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs shared how he is being received behind the scenes.

"Tanaka has made a big impact. "I think Daniel Farke nicknamed him 'Tiger Tanaka', which shows you the sort of tenacity and the drive and the hunger Leeds have now got. A real engine room in deeper midfield, players that can win second balls and duels. Players that can fight and press but still have that burst of acceleration to attack and move the ball further up the field and quickly."

His performances since coming into the team have seen former Whites boss Simon Grayson label him as "fantastic", and he was one of the standout performers once again on Saturday afternoon when the team were held to a 0-0 draw with Bristol City.

Ao Tanaka's 2.Bundesliga statistics - Fortuna Dusseldorf squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =2nd Goals 7 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.3 =5th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 8th Match rating 6.86 =7th

Ipswich Chiefs Think Phillips Wants Leeds Return

Tractor Boys could terminate his loan in January

While Tanaka become a mainstay in midfield in recent weeks, club chiefs at Ipswich believe that Kalvin Phillips wants a return to Elland Road and are considering terminating his loan deal in January.

The England international moved to Portman Road on a season-long loan in the summer from Man City, but has struggled to get up to speed in Kieran McKenna's side and has recently found himself out of the team.

According to a report senior club chiefs believe that his head is at Leeds, and with Ampadu and Gruev both ruled out until 2025 there is potential for further bolstering in the position despite the arrival of Josuha Guilavogui on a free transfer this week. Whether there is interest from the 49ers in bringing him back, or if a deal is possible financially however remains unclear.

Statistics correct as of 26/10/2024 via Transfermarkt