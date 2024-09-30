Leeds United have suffered a huge blow to their Premier League return credentials after manager Daniel Farke confirmed that defender Ethan Ampadu will be out of first-team training for another 10 weeks - with expectations that he won't make a return to the pitch until January.

Ampadu joined Leeds from Chelsea last summer, and was one of their star players as the Whites narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking to a resurgent Leicester City and a rampant Ipswich Town. With a failure to secure a win in the play-offs, the Exeter-born star has been planning to be one of Leeds' star men to return to the top-flight this time around - but the 'top class' star will now be out until the new year after picking up an injury in the win over Coventry City over the weekend.

Ethan Ampadu Out 'Until January'

The midfielder won't take part in the bulk of Leeds' campaign

Speaking to the press ahead of their clash against Norwich City on Tuesday, Farke stated that Ampadu has picked up a serious knee injury - though with no surgery required, the injury won't be as long-term as first thought. He said:

"A few things we have to speak about. Ethan, it’s a serious knee injury, he’s damaged his lateral ligament. The doctors have recommended conservative treatment so doesn’t need surgery, but it’s difficult to predict how long he’ll be out. Ten weeks until he’s back in team training. "You have to expect there will be injuries, have to hope for a little bit of luck. Ethan is our captain, one of our most important players. He is a key piece for balance between defensive stability and offense. It’s a big blow he’s not available but you have to adapt to it."

And to further that, Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth states that Ampadu is expected to be out of action for over three months - with a January return expected after following up on Farke's news that the Welshman won't be in team training for another 10 weeks alone.

Ethan Ampadu's Premier League statistics - Leeds United squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 49 1st Assists 1 =9th Clearances Per Game 2.2 4th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =6th Interceptions Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 6.97 =5th

It's a huge blow, with the midfielder missing just 22 minutes of Championship action prior to his injury, boasting the captain's armband in each and every game he featured in.

Leeds Can Still Mount Promotion Push

They're in and amongst the battlers at the top of the league

Leeds sold multiple stars over the summer, including Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter who all left for the Premier League - but with a number of strong signings including Joe Rodon and Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur, the Whites can still mount a strong push for promotion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ampadu has featured in 62 games for Leeds, scoring twice and assisting twice.

A decent push of late after a slow start finds Leeds just two points off the top of the league, with only Burnley, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and West Brom ahead of them in the table, a strong push in the next month could see Leeds look to battle the top two and create some breathing space between themselves and the play-offs after failing to do so last season.

That could be tricky without Ampadu, but there is enough talent to battle through the barrier in midfield if they can get their squad players into the thick of the action.

