Highlights Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is determined to sign Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle this summer.

The Yorkshire club have already had two bids rejected for the 23-year-old defender.

An Elland Road exit could be on the cards for Wilfried Gnonto after Everton reignited their interest.

Jayden Bogle will be a Leeds United player next season if manager Daniel Farke has his way, according to Leeds Live.

Following the departure of academy starlet Archie Gray to Tottenham, Leeds United are short at right-back as they gear up for another season in the EFL Championship, having failed to go straight back into the Premier League following a Wembley play-off defeat at the hands of Southampton.

With Welshman Conor Roberts having returned to parent club Burnley and long-term mainstay Luke Ayling having left last January for Middlesbrough, Leeds' latest right-sided departure has seen them assessing new options to bolster their defensive flanks, and the Sheffield United man is one player subject to such interest from the Lilywhites.

Bogle, who joined The Blades alongside Max Lowe from Derby County in 2020, has made 88 appearances for Sheffield United across two stays in the Premier League and two in the Championship. Now though, following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Bogle has become wanted by a Leeds side hoping to contend once more at the very top of the second tier table.

Jayden Bogle in Demand

The right-back has been shortlisted by Leeds

Bogle's time at Sheffield United has been somewhat of a mixed bag, having joined the club at the start of their 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Since his arrival, he has been relegated twice with the team, and tasted defeat in the play-off semi-final of 2021/22 at the hands of his development club Derby County's biggest rivals, Nottingham Forest. However, he did also enjoy an automatic promotion with the Blades the season after, and got his Bramall Lane career off to a good start by scoring on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Noted for his pace and ability with the ball at his feet, Bogle is just as comfortable playing in the back line as he is mounting further forward, with his energy and direct play a key factor to his performances for the Blades.

This sort of profile may suit Leeds United, who have commonly seen their full-backs impact heavily on the attack through the likes of Ayling and Gray as the years have gone by.

With an extra £40m in the bank following the sale of 18-year-old Gray to Tottenham, Leeds may be able to secure a young, cut-price, ready-made replacement for the teenager.

Sheffield United want £7m according to LeedsLive, with Farke's men already having two bids around the £4m mark rejected.

Alan Nixon had previously reported that the two clubs are "far apart" on their valuation of the player, but The Athletic have provided an update stating that Leeds maintain their interest.

Everton interested in Gnonto

The Italian is wanted after Leeds' failure to return to the top flight

Another player linked with a switch away from Elland Road this summer is 20-year-old winger Wilfried Gnonto, with Everton reviving last summer's interest in the Italian, according to Paul Joyce.

The 2003-born forward joined then-Premier League Leeds United in 2022 for an undisclosed fee from Swiss side Zurich, and has made over 60 appearances for the club across a campaign in the Premier League and one in the Championship.

The Italian initally refused to play for Leeds at the start of the 23/24 season in hopes of forcing a move back to the Premier League with Everton, but since apologised to manager Farke and resumed his duties, scoring in his return game in a 4-3 win over Ipswich Town, who got the last laugh by pipping Leeds to promotion.

Now, though, as Leeds prepare for another season in the second tier, rumours again begin to circulate over the head of Gnonto, potentially prompting another transfer sage surrounding him this summer.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 18-07-24.