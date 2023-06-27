Leeds United managerial candidate Daniel Farke is the 'outstanding choice' at Elland Road, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After being relegated to the Championship, Leeds will be looking for the right manager to guide them back to the Premier League.

Leeds United news - Daniel Farke

Javi Gracia, Jesse Marsch, and Sam Allardyce all took charge of Leeds at different stages last season, contributing to their eventual relegation.

Leeds' hierarchy are now on the hunt for a new manager to sit in the hot seat at Elland Road.

As per Football Insider, Leeds currently have a three-man shortlist of Patrick Vieira, Farke, and Scott Parker.

The report adds that the Yorkshire club are looking to recruit a manager with Premier League experience.

Vieira and Parker were sacked last season by Crystal Palace and Bournemouth respectively, with Farke relieved of his duties by Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this month.

Farke could be considered a bit of a Championship specialist, which might explain Leeds' interest.

The 46-year-old manager won the division twice with Norwich City, back in 2018/2019 and 2020/2021, as per Transfermarkt.

However, Farke's record in the Premier League isn't great, managing just 0.53 points per match.

What has Jones said about Farke?

Jones has suggested that Farke is the outstanding candidate in comparison to the likes of Vieira and Parker.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I have to say, of the candidates out there, I think he is the outstanding choice in comparison to Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker. Vieira just hasn't been able to stay in a job for more than two years and that would have alarm bells ringing for me.

"Palace were heading down with him as manager and in the end they almost finished midtable.

"So, I think that speaks for itself. Parker, he'd probably do a decent job in the Championship, but it wouldn't be entertaining and it's unlikely that he'd survive in the Premier League if they got there."

What's next for Leeds?

Of course, considering the size of the club, Leeds will be desperate to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Keeping hold of some of their key players will be one of the biggest tasks a potential new manager will face.

Many of their squad will be desperate to remain in England's top flight, so there's a good chance they'll be seeking moves away from Elland Road this summer.