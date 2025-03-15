Daniel Farke's patience with under-fire Brenden Aaronson has surely run out after his calamitous outing in Leeds United's 2-2 draw away to Queens Park Rangers. The American attacker came into the game at Loftus Road with a ton of scrutiny over his recent form, and he did himself no favours and was to blame for Koki Saito's opener for the hosts.

The Elland Road faithful were loving this American boy earlier this season amid several impressive displays, but he's been a sight for sore eyes in recent months. The USMNT international unjustifiably gave the ball away to Saito after initially winning the ball off the Japanese attacker, who made no mistake, burying the ball past Illan Meslier.

Leeds fought back to claim a point after Morgan Fox's own-goal and Jayden Bogle's effort cancelled out Saito's strike and Steve Cook's header. But it was a damaging day on the automatic promotion front for Farke and his troops, and attention turns to Swansea City next Saturday, a game Aaronson must be dropped to avoid any further slip-ups.

Farke's Faith In Aaronson Is Nonsensical

Willy Gnonto changed the game for Leeds vs QPR

Aaronson has been poor since the turn of the year, and Farke can back the American all he wants, but performances today suggest he's not worthy of the Peacocks' starting XI, especially one that could be competing in the Premier League next season. He was sloppy today, losing possession nine times and playing that ball to Kaito for the opener.

Fans are also growing weary of watching the 24-year-old struggle each week and cheered and applauded when it was announced he'd been brought off for Willy Gnonto. The Italian made a massive difference in the second half and helped the visitors turn things around and should be starting over Aaronson when Swansea visit Elland Road next weekend.

Leeds remain top of the EFL Championship with their draw, but Burnley are only two points behind, and Farke is risking an almighty banana skin by continuing to trust Aaronson. The ex-RB Salzburg attacker, who arrived for £25m in the summer of 2022, may be a constant runner. But he's offered nothing on the technical front of late and the Peacocks will benefit from using Gnonto's creativity from the off in the run-in.

