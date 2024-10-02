Daniel Farke has provided a fresh injury update on his Leeds United squad ahead of their clash with Sunderland in the Championship on Friday night.

The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw with Norwich on Tuesday night, with Largie Ramazani scoring his second goal of the season, but were dealt with a major blow after midfielder Ilia Gruev was forced off injured inside 20 minutes, as the team now sit fourth in the table and two points off the automatic promotion places.

On Friday they travel to the Stadium of Light to take on current league leaders Sunderland, and Farke has shared that his team is likely to be hit by several absences for key players in a brutal blow to their hopes of victory.

Ilia Gruev out injured

Farke was forced to take his Leeds side to Carrow Road in midweek without influential captain Ethan Ampadu, who has been ruled out until the new year with a knee ligament injury. Defender Max Wober and forwards Manor Solomon and Daniel James were also absent, and they were dealt a major blow when Bulgaria international Gruev was forced off injured too.

And the boss has now revealed that he doesn't expect any of those players to recover in time to feature at the Stadium of Light on Friday night, although Isaac Schmidt has an outside chance, meaning the squad will be considerably weakened.

"We are still awaiting for further assessment. He [Gruev] will have a scan later today and I can tell you a little bit more this evening. As it stands he looks a little bit better today. "Like always after a competitive game there are a few hits and knocks, but nobody [new] is ruled out of the game. I don't expect one to come back. Isaac Schmidt looks a bit better so we'll give it a go, we'll have a session and see if he comes through. "We were hoping to have him [Solomon] back for a session but that wasn't possible, so we'll have to go with what we've got."

Ethan Ampadu's Premier League statistics - Leeds United squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 49 1st Assists 1 =9th Clearances Per Game 2.2 4th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =6th Interceptions Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 6.97 =5th

After losing several first-team stars in the summer transfer window, Elland Road chiefs are looking to rebuild the squad and Bristol Rovers sensation Kofi Shaw has been identified as a target according to reports.

The Whites lost teenage sensation Archie Gray as well as star attackers Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to the Premier League after their failure to achieve promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking. Farke brought in several new faces in order to help fill those gaps, however Shaw is seen as someone who could be part of the next generation at the club also.

The 17-year-old has impressed so far this season and Leeds are keen to add him to their ranks and help develop him before a Premier League side do, but they face competition for his signature from Aston Villa.

