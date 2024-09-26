Daniel Farke has issued an update on the fitness of his Leeds United squad ahead of their Championship clash with Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites returned to winning ways last week with a comfortable 2-0 win over bottom club Cardiff City thanks to goals from Largie Ramazani and substitute Joel Piroe, while Pascal Struijk missed a penalty against the ten-man Bluebirds.

Now as they look to push further up the table with another win at Elland Road, Farke has issued an update on the fitness of his first-team squad after having several players missing last time out including loanee Manor Solomon.

Daniel James still unavailable

Wales winger Daniel James has been missing for several weeks now after suffering a hamstring injury during the win over Hull last month, and he remains unavailable after suffering a setback in his recovery with the manager revealing previously that he is unlikely to return before the next international break.

Another player to miss the win over Cardiff was Solomon, who impressed on his debut after joining the club on loan from Tottenham, before he picked up a back problem in training. But after a week off the Israel international is still not ready to return and will miss the game along with defender Max Wober, while there are doubts over Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford.

"We have a few injury updates and problems from this week. Manor Solomon is out for this game, he has some problems with his hamstring so he will definitely miss out this game. We hope to have him back for the last game before the international break. "Daniel James is still out and should be back after the international break, but if he can come back before that then it would be a bonus. "Max Wober will also miss this game. He still has some ongoing problems with his knee and our medical department keeps trying. We need to make a decision in the next days if he can't return to team training, then he may need to have surgery and if that's the case then he will miss a few weeks. "In addition to that we had a few problems after the last game. Pascal Struijk is having problems with his adductors. Junior Firpo had some problems and didn't train at the start of this week but he trained today, so if the body doesn't react badly he will be okay. Patrick Bamford also missed training after taking a hit on Tuesday, but he was back in training today. "The biggest question mark is Struijk because he didn't train today. If he is going to be available on Saturday then he must train tomorrow in the final session, so we hope he will be able to train tomorrow and then play."

Striker Piroe is pushing to get back into the starting lineup after another goal off the bench, with youngster Mateo Joseph netting just once in six starts so far this season. But the Spaniard also has three assists and has looked sharp in most of his appearances, which could see the Dutchman get the nod in the number ten role ahead of Brenden Aaronson.

Isaac Schmidt and Ao Tanaka are still waiting to make his first start in midfield after joining from on deadline day, while Joe Rodon impressed after recovering from a concussion and is expected to be fine to play once again. Patrick Bamford is also pushing for a start after getting back in the squad last week, having been left out entirely for the defeat to Burnley, but must overcome his issue to train again.

Leeds Eye New Deal for Dan James

Current deal expires in 2026

Despite his current injury status, Leeds United are keen to hand winger James a brand new contract to reflect his status as a key player in Farke's squad.

The 26-year-old's current contract expires in 2026, and his future at Elland Road looked bleak not long ago when he was sent out on loan to Fulham during their last stint in the Premier League. But he bounced back last season in the Championship with 13 goals and seven assists to help the team to the playoff final, and now the 49ers want to reward his form by tying him down to the club for several more years.

James' Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 40 Goals 13 Assists 7 Shots Per 90 3 Key Passes Per 90 2.07 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.2

After losing a host of key players last summer, Leeds want to ensure they're not in a position where they could be forced to sell again in the future and handing him a new deal will give them full control over his future.

