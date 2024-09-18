Leeds United chiefs are reportedly ‘not ready’ to bring Daniel Farke’s tenure at Elland Road to an end, despite a disappointing start to the Championship campaign, according to Football Insider.

The Whites have only managed to collect eight points from their opening five matches and suffered their first defeat of the season against promotion rivals Burnley on Saturday.

However, personnel at Elland Road are said to be content with Farke’s position for the time being, as he will be given the opportunity to turn things around in the coming weeks, with fixtures against Cardiff and Coventry on the horizon.

Per the report, the 49ers know that the German tactician has the ability to propel the Yorkshire giants back into promotion contention, similar to last season when the Whites endured an equally slow start to their campaign.

Leeds secured only three wins from their first nine matches last season, sitting ninth in the table at the start of October, before picking up pace to finish third.

Daniel Farke’s Job ‘Safe for Now’

It's been a slow start to the season

Football Insider claim that Daniel Farke’s position at Elland Road is ‘safe for now’, despite Leeds struggling in the early stages of the Championship season. The 49ers aren't looking to make any knee-jerk decisions just yet.

The German manager faced a challenging summer, parting ways with several key players, including Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter, and Glen Kamara, while the club's new signings are still settling in after their late arrivals.

Despite generating close to £150m from player sales this summer, Leeds were only able to reinvest around a fifth of that amount, bringing in eight new players, including Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon, and Ao Tanaka, to replace the departing stars.

Leeds United 2024 Summer Arrivals Player Age Position Previous club Joe Rodon 26 Centre-back Tottenham Largie Ramazani 23 Left winger Almeria Jayden Bogle 23 Right-back Sheffield United Ao Tanaka 25 Central midfield Fortuna Dusseldorf Isaac Schmidt 24 Left-back St. Gallen Alex Cairns 31 Goalkeeper Salford City Manor Solomon 25 Left winger Tottenham Joe Rothwell 29 Central midfield Bournemouth

Manor Solomon, a late loan signing from Tottenham, had a difficult outing in his second appearance for Leeds on Saturday as his slip allowed Burnley's Luca Koleosho to break through and score the game’s only goal.

The Israeli international later expressed his frustration with the 1-0 loss on Instagram but vowed to ‘bounce back stronger’ after the result dropped Leeds to ninth in the Championship.

Jayden Bogle Had a Game to Forget

He started against Burnley

Leeds United’s summer signing Jayden Bogle faced criticism following the 1-0 defeat to Burnley on Saturday, with Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth describing the 24-year-old’s defensive performance as ‘really shaky’ and awarding him a 4/10 in the player ratings.

The former Sheffield United defender lost possession 12 times and hesitated to close down Luca Koleosho, allowing the 19-year-old Burnley starlet to fire an effort into the far corner, leaving no chance for Ilan Meslier in goal.

Bogle, who signed a four-year deal at Leeds in July, has quickly established himself as a regular under Farke this season, starting all five of Leeds' league matches.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-09-24.