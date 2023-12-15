Highlights Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson's loan spell at Union Berlin has been a disaster, with zero goal and assists in 17 games.

Aaronson's career won't be repaired at Leeds, and he may need a move, whether that be temporary or permanent, to revitalise his career.

Joe Gelhardt's future at Leeds is uncertain, with Hull City interested in signing him in the January transfer window.

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has endured a less than fruitful loan spell at Bundesliga side Union Berlin and transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed why he could be ‘contemplating’ another move away.

Upon Daniel Farke’s arrival, the United States international was among the host of players in the summer that were shipped off by the German tactician as the Yorkshire-based club dropped down to the English second tier.

With promotion back up to the Premier League potentially on the horizon, Leeds could optimise their squad with 23-year-old’s exploits or, potentially, cut their ties and try to recoup some of the initial money spent on his services.

Aaronson enduring a torrid time in Bundesliga

Aaronson moved to Elland Road for a deal in the region of £25 million back in the summer of 2022, per Sky Sports, but left for pastures new, albeit on a loan basis, after the club faced relegation to the Championship, with a litany of Leeds stars having clauses in their contracts allowing them to leave as they were demoted from tier one to tier two.

After being left to hang out and dry by former Leeds boss Sam Allardyce, the midfielder opted to join Union Berlin as a means of earning topflight minutes, as his English employer attempted to secure immediate promotion back to the Premier League. Since his loan move, however, the attacking midfielder has notched zero goal involvements in his 17-game spell thus far.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Mönchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan Cody Drameh - Birmingham Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

The £45,000-a-week earner is set to return to Yorkshire in the summer, though his career ‘won’t be repaired’ in Elland Road, Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT. Daniel Farke’s outfit - in their bid to secure promotion – are sitting in 3rd spot, having won 12 points in their first 21 outings, but do have south coast outfit Southampton hot on their heels.

Upon his return, Aaronson and Farke are set for crunch talks, with TEAMtalk reporting that the latter is ‘open’ to let the former return to the side as he comes to the realisation he could boost the club’s prospects of regaining and then retaining their status as a Premier League regular.

Dean Jones on Brenden Aaronson

On the current state of play, Jones described Aaronson’s spell in Germany as an ‘absolute disaster’ given he joined the English side with so much promise, while he admitted that his Premier League dreams ended when they were relegated.

Claiming that his loan stint at Union Berlin has been ‘rubbish’, the transfer insider is now in talks of a return to English football with his employers, though the discussions between himself and now Leeds chief Farke will be ‘very frank’. If the pair are unable to find some sort of middle ground, Jones suggested that it may be time for the central midfielder to explore a different avenue to optimise his career. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“It has to be said that 2023 has been an absolute disaster for Brenden Aaronson. He was so full of hope when he joined Leeds but had a bad time this calendar year and was completely left out by Sam Allardyce. Leeds were relegated, and his Premier League dream ended, then he was loaned out to Union Berlin, and that move has been rubbish as well, as he’s got no goals or assists. And now he is in talks about possibly going back to Leeds. “I think the discussions are going to have to be very frank between him and Farke to try and understand each other and what they want and need from this. And if they can’t find some middle ground on how they can work together, then I imagine we’ll see him contemplating a move to another club in 2024 because he is in desperate need of a pick-me-up that gets his career back on track.”

Joe Gelhardt future hanging in the balance

With the January transfer window looming, the future of Joe Gelhardt is hanging in the balance, with Leeds in ‘two minds’ about the 21-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT. Tipped for a big season in the Championship, Leeds’ demotion looked to leave the door ajar for the Liverpool-born star to enjoy a breakthrough campaign – but that has been far from the case.

As such, noise around his signature has begun to grow, having totted up just 315 minutes across seven games this term. He was a more regular fixture in the squad at the beginning of the season, though he has not featured domestically since Leeds’ 3-0 victory over Millwall in mid-September.

Fellow Championship outfit Hull City are eyeing up a play-off push and have been attracted by the prospect of signing Gelhardt when the January transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year, though The Sun have revealed that the Tigers will need to fend off a series of competition to snare his signature.