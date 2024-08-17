Amid a number of first-team departures from Leeds United this summer, Daniel Farke has expressed his desire to address at least four new positions this summer before the transfer window slams shut.

Rutter was the latest among a plethora of stars at the West Yorkshire club who have left for pastures new this summer. Premier League outfit Brighton triggered the Frenchman's £40 million release clause hours before it would have expired, stunning Leeds' transfer plans in the process.

He is expected to join Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Charlie Cresswell as players who have left Elland Road on permanent deals in the last few months.

Controversially, Leeds are yet to replace several players on the aforementioned list, despite their importance to Farke's setup. Fans will be hoping to see the club conduct significant repairs to the damage, in their hopes of acquiring promotion to the top flight after narrowly missing out due to a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the play-offs final.

Farke Hopes for At Least Four New Signings

Leeds' first-team losses have hurt the dressing room

As per Joe Donnohue, Farke has spoken on Leeds United's squad requirements ahead of their attempt to secure promotion this season, and admitted that the club are in need of at least four additions before the August 30th transfer deadline. The German tactician is also believed to be in "daily talks" with the recruitment team, in an attempt to bring his ideas to life.

Among the named positions, a new full-back could be expected soon. Sam Byram, Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle remain the only three out-and-out options, after contracts expired for Conor Roberts, Cody Drameh, Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling. A reinforcement is necessary given the grueling fitness demands of the 46-game Championship season.

Additionally, a new arrival in midfield could be on the cards, and this has become especially necessary following the exits of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara. Both made a significant number of appearances last term, and their absences will certainly be felt.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw with West Brom on Saturday, Farke was clear with his wishes.

"We would need cover at full-back, in midfield and two offensive positions. Cannot guarantee we will get all of these, but four is roughly what I would like to see."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter recorded a combined 51 goal contributions for Leeds in the 2023/24 Championship season.

The likes of Summerville and Rutter will also leave gaping holes to fill, given their individual quality and contributions to the team. Jonathan Rowe is a "priority" target to replace the former, but the transfer has been prolonged with Leeds unwilling to pay the asking price. However, the funds from Rutter's departure may unlock much more freedom in the market, and this should be sufficient for them to secure the 21-year-old.

Rabbi Matondo and Jusef Erabi have all been linked to a move to Leeds as well, with both offering potential solutions to Farke's attack alongside current options Wilfried Gnonto, Daniel James and Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds Eye Move for Jack Clarke

The Sunderland star is also on the shortlist

According to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, Leeds are "well aware" of Jack Clarke's performances with Sunderland, and could make a move for the 23-year-old in the remaining weeks of the transfer window. He would slot in nicely as the replacement for Summerville, should attempts for Rowe and Matondo fail to materialize, and given the Englishman's stellar record in the division, he could be an exciting addition.

Jack Clarke's Championship 2023/24 Statistics Appearances 40 Goals 15 Assists 4 Shots on target (per 90) 1.06 Key passes (per 90) 2.35

Several clubs may be keen on acquiring the former Tottenham winger, however, so Leeds should prepare for stiff competition in the race for his signature. Clarke's previous experience at the club having come through their academy may give them an edge in persuading the player to make the move back to Elland Road should he leave the Stadium of Light.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com