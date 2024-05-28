Highlights Daniel Gafford brings consistent energy, scoring, and rim protection to the Dallas Mavericks' frontcourt.

Gafford's presence has benefited both Dallas' offense and defense in the playoffs.

Gafford's role as a lob threat complements Dončić and Irving, enhancing the Mavericks' overall effectiveness.

The Dallas Mavericks are just one win from getting back to the NBA Finals. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have led the Mavericks, and Dallas' pieces around them have stepped up in these NBA Playoffs.

One of the reasons for Dallas navigating their way to this point was them bringing in the likes of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford near the trade deadline. Washington has given Dallas quality perimeter play, more defensive versatility, and timely shooting, and Gafford has had a profound impact at both ends on the interior.

Throughout this playoff run, both Washington and Gafford have had their big moments, but as it pertains to Gafford in that sense, something that's stood out has been how he's in a great spot currently and looking onward.

Gafford Has Been Solid in These Playoffs

Gafford fits so well with the Dallas Mavericks

Gafford immediately gave Dallas an additional lob threat for non-Dereck Lively II minutes, and Gafford's physicality at both ends of the floor was crucial for the Mavericks in the closing stretch of the regular season. In 21.5 minutes per game, Gafford averaged 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds, to go with 1.9 blocks.

Gafford's contributions in that stretch were big for Dallas, and the Mavericks benefited greatly from him playing with force. His screening, hard rolling, rim protection and continual energy from that closing stretch of the season has carried over into the playoffs as well, and he's fit seamlessly as a lob threat and diver playing off of Dončić and Irving.

Gafford's 2023-24 Averages with Dallas Category Reg. Season Playoffs PTS 11.2 8.9 FG% 78.0% 57.6% TRB 6.9 5.5 BLK 1.9 1.7

Gafford's playoff splits are down a bit, but he's still been impactful. He's had 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per outing, to go with 1.7 blocks. He's had a nice series for Dallas against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the big stage also, with 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds on average through three games, and his timing with both of Dallas' drivers has led to quality possessions.

Gafford's availed himself consistently for the Mavericks against Minnesota, and even against the Timberwolves' vaunted defense, he's converted on 65.2 percent of his shots.

Granted, it's not as if Gafford is a player that's going to be generating a lot of unassisted shots for himself. Gafford's shots are going to be at or near the rim usually, and predominantly from Dallas' playmakers getting him looks near the doorstep. That was realistically the case in Gafford's other stops thus far in his career, last with the Washington Wizards and previously with the Chicago Bulls.

That being said, with what Gafford brings as a consistent threat near the rim, and with his strength as a finisher inside and on the offensive glass, he can always have a carved-out role. His screening for Dallas' key threats, both from an on and off-ball (regarding Tim Hardaway Jr. and Washington, for instance) standpoint, will be meaningful looking onward as well.

In addition, defensively, the aforementioned Washington and Gafford have made Dallas more stingy, and both factored into their late-regular season surge, largely because of that end of the court. That's been another thing that's played out as a positive trend in the playoffs, too.

For the Mavericks, having the likes of Gafford and Lively as rim protectors essentially throughout the entirety of games has given their defense more of a lift there, and that's helped out the perimeter players. By and large, it's enabled both of those bigs to be very aggressive in altering and trying to send away opponents' paint looks, which can deter those at times as games progress. In the postseason, having quality defensive bigs over the course of games is invaluable, and especially ones that can help on that end, and then run the floor in the transition game, like Dallas' bigs do.

Now, to drive the point home, it's not as though a player like Gafford is going to be having 20-point double-doubles regularly for the Mavs, who are led by their two superstars in Dončić and Irving.

However, Gafford's activity at both ends of the floor in his minutes can continually give Dallas energy, and his and Lively's minutes give the Mavs a vertical threat to mesh with their shooters, which makes the two stars all the more dangerous as a result.

But generally, and as these playoffs have demonstrated, it's evident that for a player of Gafford's archetype, and his physicality, he's in a terrific place going forward with the Mavs.