Highlights Daniel Jones ranks 35th among QBs in Madden 25 with a 71 overall rating.

Giants QB is being disrespected, despite his injury history and flaws.

2024 is crucial for Jones, as the Giants can cut ties after the season.

When the New York Giants begin their 100th season on Sept. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, sixth-year quarterback Daniel Jones will be under center, facing a make-or-break campaign as the team's scrutinized starter.

But the most popular NFL video game believes the former first-round pick should be holding a tablet and headset on the sideline, rather than taking the field.

Madden 25 released its player ratings over the past week, and if Jones is curious about where he stands among his peers, he'll need to scroll far down the list to locate his name.

Of the 104 quarterbacks featured in the new game, Jones currently ranks 35th, with an inferior 71 overall rating. Since there are 32 starting jobs in the NFL, this grade means Madden considers Jones the league's third-best backup.

Of course, the latest Madden 25 ratings are insignificant and pointless to the retooling Giants, confronted by much bigger on-field concerns and questions needing answers.

But the mark is signaling a clear jab at Jones, who trails five quarterbacks at 72 overall: veterans Andy Dalton and Joe Flacco, youngsters Kenny Pickett and Will Levis, and rookie Bo Nix.

A History of Low Madden Ratings

Jones is familiar with Madden doubting him.

This isn't the first time Jones has been ranked in the uninspiring 70s by Madden's developers. Last season, he was tied for 21st with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford (75 overall), and entering 2022, his grade was even lower (70).

While the Giants are paying Jones a salary that ranks him in the top half of signal-callers, it's no secret the vast majority of fans and analysts hold a much lower opinion of him and harbor doubts over a 2024 transformation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Jones now carries the 14th highest annual average cap hit among QBs, at $40 million, tied with Dak Prescott.

The stakes couldn't be higher for Jones this season.

After signing a four-year deal worth $160 million last offseason, the 27-year-old played in a career-low six games due to a serious neck injury that impinged on his upper-body strength and a torn ACL suffered later on in November. But his downward trend was made apparent in his small sample of 2023 action, as he tallied just 909 passing yards with a measly two touchdowns and nine interceptions.

As if Jones' numbers weren't disconcerting enough, Giants backups Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito actually received better grades by Pro Football Focus metrics. Justifiably so, as Jones finished with 209 dropbacks and completed two passes of 20-plus yards on 11 total attempts.

Sure, the Giants' hapless and injury-riddled offensive line undoubtedly contributed to the lack of vertical offense and scoring, as the unit allowed a whopping

85 sacks (worst in the NFL);

178 pressures (third-worst);

70 scrambles (second-worst);

52 hurries (sixth-worst).

Poor o-line aside, in his five seasons, Jones has yet to resemble a quarterback that can consistently and accurately make the throws required of him.

Jones has lacked vision in the pocket, and the awareness of the defense's incessant pursuit. Consequential weaknesses, as he leads the league in lost fumbles (24) since his 2019 rookie season.

The amount of hits he's endured matters too -- the best ability is still availability, and Jones has started 59 of a possible 78 games.

Did Madden 25 Grade Jones Fairly?

A healthy Jones has a chance to hush critics this season.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Does Jones' injury history and flaws warrant his Madden 25 rating? Does he deserve to be ranked lower than a handful of backups, plus a rookie who hasn't attempted a pass in the NFL yet? Assuming that Jones' surgically-repaired right knee will be ready to withstand a grueling season with no restrictions, he still poses a threat as a talented scrambler. Since 2019, he's ranked top-10 in the league in rushing yards (1,903) and ground touchdowns (13), as well as top-five in yards per carry (5.7).

It's also worth mentioning the 2022 season numbers that prompted Jones' extension. In 16 games, he recorded career-highs in passing yards (3,205 yards) and completion percentage (67.2), with 15 touchdowns and a career-low five picks. His passing production, coupled with his efficient ground game (seven rushing scores), helped the Giants clinch their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Daniel Jones' Career Numbers By Season Year Record as Starter Completion % Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2019 3-9 61.9 3,027 24 12 2020 5-9 62.5 2,943 11 10 2021 4-7 64.3 2,428 10 7 2022* 9-6-1 67.2 3,205 15 5 2023 1-5 67.5 909 2 6 Total 22-36-1 64.3 12,512 62 40

Jones also delivered a stellar playoff appearance against the Vikings in the NFC wild-card round, completing 24-of-31 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers and a 114.1 passer rating.

If the Giants want to cut ties with Jones after the 2024 season, they can.

Only half of his $161 million deal includes guaranteed money, which creates the potential out for general manager Joe Schoen. But with an improved offensive line and a stronger cast of receivers -- headlined by rookie Malik Nabers -- Jones at least has the opportunity to silence doubters and refute his Madden label.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.