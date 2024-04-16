Highlights Daniel Jones aims to be ready for training camp amid doubts about his future as the Giants' QB.

Jones navigates an uncertain future, aware of how his contract allows an easy out post-2024 season.

Head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen face pressure; their future depends on the team's performance in 2024.

After a brutal injury-plagued season, Daniel Jones already finds himself politicking for his job against future competition. He told reporters, "The plan is to be ready to go by training camp. That's what I'm shooting for and feel good about being ready."

In a sign of the times, Jones was also asked if he believes that he’s the New York Giants' best option to win, even if they select a quarterback with the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former sixth-overall pick from 2019 obviously answered, "I do, yes," but there’s doubt in the minds of Giants fans and possibly members of the organization.

Related Von Miller Has Some Ideas For Buffalo's NFL Draft Day Strategy Buffalo's star defender appears to be advocating for his general manager to navigate his way up the draft board for a premier receiving prospect.

Daniel Jones Finds Himself in the Hot Seat

Jones and head coach Brian Daboll must win in 2024

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Some people had assumed that the G-men wouldn’t draft a quarterback that high because they just signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal last March. However, thanks to the vagaries of NFL contracts, New York can get out of the massive contract without too much difficulty following the upcoming 2024 season.

Jones, for his part, understands the situation as told the team’s website:

It’s a competitive league, so the best way to handle that I think is to focus on what I’m doing. Focus on myself and making sure that I’m, one, healthy, and then ready to play good football. So that’s what I can control. That’s what I can do to help myself and the team.

In 2022, Jones enjoyed the best season of his career, leading the team to its first playoff win since the 2011 Super Bowl run. Of course, the team overreacted to their singular winning season with his fat contract. The good vibes didn’t last long, as Jones played just six abominable games before a neck and knee injury ended his season in 2023.

Daniel Jones stats 2022 vs 2023 Category 2022 2023 Starts 16 6 Completion % 317/472 (67.2%) 108/160 (67.5%) Yards/Game 200.3 151.5 Yards/Attempt 6.8 5.7 TD/INT Ratio 15 TDs / 5 INTs 2 TDs / 6 INTs

Meanwhile, their previously heralded savior, Brian Daboll, found himself embroiled in drama that led defensive coordinator Wink Martindale leaving to Michigan. Ultimately, this next season could determine the futures of both Jones and Daboll if they can’t turn this around. The quarterback is hoping to start that process in the offseason, health willing:

Yeah, I want to do as much as they'll let me do. That is the goal, and you obviously want to be smart and not do anything you can't do, but that is my goal -- to be involved and participate in some of those drills in the spring. Obviously it will correlate with my rehab and the progress I'm making as the trainers and strength staff sees it. But that is the goal.

With a huge decision looming in the draft, the Daboll is slow playing the process:

It's Day 1 of Phase 1. He's making progress. I don't want to say [he's] further ahead or behind. He's doing everything we need him to do, hitting it head-on. He's making strides.

The Giants must weigh their most realistic hope for Jones against whoever might be available with the sixth pick in the draft. They must also consider the strength of the roster (meh) and whether they’ll have the opportunity to draft this high again in the near future (probably).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Outside of tight end Darren Waller, the Giants do not have a single player on their roster who has recorded more than 800 receiving yards in a single season in their career. Waller himself has not done so since the 2020 season.

Drafting a QB could also prolong the shelf life of Daboll but start the clock on general manager Joe Schoen’s future should the prospect bust. In the end, Schoen likely wins out and the Giants draft an offensive lineman or receiver thanks to Daboll’s recent turmoil. It will be up to the coach and quarterback to ensure their New York futures with wins.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.