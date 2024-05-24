Highlights New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones claims that he will be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

The Giants did not draft a QB, leaving Jones as the unquestioned starter going into next season.

After a promising 2022 campaign, the team flopped badly as Jones struggled with injury last year.

The New York Giants are coming off a lost season, having finished 3rd in the NFC East just a season after winning a playoff game.

Injuries beset the franchise last year, as starting quarterback Daniel Jones only played in six games (while nursing a neck injury) before suffering a torn ACL in November. The Giants started the 2023 season 1-4, with Jones throwing for fewer than 150 yards in three of those contests.

Nevertheless, the Giants eschewed their chance to take another quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft (though it's possible the New England Patriots simply didn't bite on any offers), instead opting to pick LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers. Though Jones admitted to feeling slighted by the team's decision to look into the top QB prospects in the class, he also noted that he's recovering from injury well and has "no doubt" about returning to the starting lineup in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

"[The knee] feels good. Felt good out there today. Just getting back in the swing of things and playing football against the defense. ... Thought it was good today. Continue to kind of progress. ... The rehab process has been smooth up to this point, and [it] feels good doing all that kind of [football] stuff."

Given that the other quarterbacks on the depth chart are Drew Lock and third-stringer Tommy Devito, Jones doesn't have real competition on the roster for the starting gig. Given that the team has an out on his contract after this upcoming seaosn, it's imperative that Jones resembles the best version of himself next year, lest the Giants move on in search of the true heir to Eli Manning's throne.

The Giants' Ceiling Remains Low With Jones

Through five seasons, Jones has just one playoff win in his career

The New York Giants are a historic franchise in the anthology of the NFL.

They've won four Super Bowls (all within the last 38 years) and appeared in another during the 2000 season, making them just one of seven teams with at least four Lombardi trophies. By all accounts, there's an established culture of winning within the Giants' organization.

Yet, the Giants are entering Year 13 of their current run of futility since their last Super Bowl title, and a deeper dive into the history of the team reveals that the Mara family (who own the team) may not be the institution of long-running success they want fans to believe they are.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since head coach Tom Coughlin retired after the 2015 campaign, the Giants have churned through five head coaches, all of whom sported or are sporting a sub-.500 record in New York. They've made the playoffs just twice since then, going 1-2.

For his part, Jones had a breakout season under head coach Brian Daboll in 2022, leading the team to a playoff victory in Daboll's first year at the helm. He completely fell apart in an injury-plagued season last year, though, and 2022 remains an outlier on his career resumé.

Daniel Jones' Performance, Past Three Seasons Category 2021 2022 2023 Games Played 11 16 6 Record 4-7 9-6-1 1-5 Passing Yards 2,428 3,205 909 Completion % 64.3% 67.2% 67.5% Yards/Attempt 6.7 6.8 5.7 TDs 10 15 2 INTs 7 5 6 Passer Rating 84.8 92.5 70.5 Rushing Yards 298 708 206

There are a number of terrible contracts in the NFL - Russell Wilson was just released before his five-year, $245 million extension even began - but Jones is firmly in the "worst contract" discussion. Everyone and their mother, including Jones' staunchest defenders, panned the contract from the moment it was signed. The fact that this deal eventually cost the team running back Saquon Barkley in free agency only makes matters worse.

The roster is far from finished, and yet 2024 will prove to be a pivotal year in the current timeline of the Giants. If Jones falters, and the team at large fails to get back on track, a total reset at quarterback, head coach, and general manager could be coming.

Of course, if "Danny Dimes" is healthy again, and offseason additions like edge rusher Brian Burns live up to their pedigree, last season may prove to have been a mere bump in the road.

