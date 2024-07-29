Highlights Richarlison has been linked with a move away from Spurs with suitors in Saudi Arabia being touted.

Daniel Levy could cash in on Brazilian who hasn't thrived in north London since his move from Everton.

Money could be re-invested in the squad with reports Spurs are interested in Federico Chiesa.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken about how he understands the concerns of some Spurs fans about the lack of news on any new signings being brought to the club ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. He said the club is working hard to bring players in and a great deal of this work is being done behind the scenes.

With Financial Fair Play being an extra area of due diligence for Premier League clubs, there are things the Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could do to bring in funds that wouldn't impact the squad, starting by selling Brazilian striker Richarlison.

Brazilian Struggled With Form at Spurs

Rumoured Saudi bids would help boost transfer pot

The Times reported that Spurs are willing to sell the former Everton man for £60m, with several clubs in Saudi Arabia showing potential interest in him. They are more likely to pay the fee than other European clubs. Although Spurs have been open to offers for the player for two months now. Spurs bought him for the same amount two years ago and while normally a club would expect, or at least hope, to sell on for a profit, in this case they'd be happy to simply recoup their original spend. Although something of a cult figure while at Goodison Park, he hasn't been able to repeat the same form at Spurs.

While at Everton, the Brazilian scored 10 or more Premier League goals in three of his four seasons there and even the season when he didn't manage that, he still scored 13 in all competitions. Although he did net 11 league goals for Spurs last season, the sole Premier League the season before, in 27 appearances, hardly captured the imagination. Both defedners Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon managed more goals that season. The reported fee of £60m would represent very good business for Spurs.

Tottenham Could get Money Back

Postecoglou will have the chance to re-invest

Spurs are being linked to considerably cheaper, and one could argue, far more effective players, such as Euro 2020 winner Federico Chiesa, who is able to score and create, who is reported to be available from Juventus for less half the amount at £29m. Although Spurs may face competition from Liverpool and Arsenal. The money from Richarlison would balance the books nicely for such transfers.

It's been well documented that Tottenham need another centre forward, with Ivan Toney being touted as a great fit for the club. Brentford would be looking at a fee in the region of £60m. With no comparison between Richarlison and Toney scoring exploits in the recent years, a like for lie swicth in terms of fee seems almost too good to be true. Brentford may well be even less inclined to let Toney go now the club's new striker Igor Thiago suffered a knee injury in the club's mid-week friendly with AFC Wimbledon. So this development makes even more financial sense to sell Richarlison.

It is important to note that Spurs are reported to not be in trouble with Financial Fair Play. Costs for their new stadium equate to around £72m a year. However, the increased rate of operational costs is not something the club can sustain without getting back into the Champions League. Last season, Spurs finished two points behind Aston Villa, who took the final Champions League berth. The club also socred the lowest number of goals out of the top seven clubs. Put simply, they need more firepower. Richarlison may have been the club's second top scorer last season, but 12 goals isn't enough, not when he remains in the top six earners at the club.

Although Richarlison in the past has remained defiant about remaining at the club, taking to Instagram to say how he is not looking to move, club chairman Daniel Levy is not someone who is used to things not going according to plan, and if the club want to sell him, they will - it would be a prudent move given the reported fee teams are willing to pay.

Richarlison's Statistics for Everton vs Spurs Club Everton Spurs Appearances 152 66 Goals 53 15 Assists 13 8

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.