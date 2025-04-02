Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is 'working hard' in private to convince Fabio Paratici to return to the club, according to TBR Football.

Reports have been rife in recent weeks that Spurs have been looking to bring the 52-year-old back to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium once his worldwide ban from football ends in June, but they face stiff competition for his services.

Tottenham Trying to get Paratici Back

Levy faces competition from AC Milan

According to TBR Football, Levy has held private talks with the Italian in order to convince him to take up a permanent role again with the north London outfit.

Paratici also has an offer on the table from Italian giants AC Milan, and while Levy's intervention doesn't necessarily mean he will join Tottenham, it has stalled a potential move to the San Siro.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham Hotspur have lost 15 of their 29 Premier League matches under Ange Postecoglou this season.

The report adds that Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani met with Paratici at the weekend in order to try and find an agreement for the club's top target, but still nothing has been signed which gives Tottenham hope that they could still pull off a late hijack.

Paratici Considered a Success at Tottenham in First Spell

He played a part in deals for Maddison and Van de Ven

Paratici quit his position as managing director of football at Tottenham last April after being banned from working in football, however he has continued to aid Spurs and Levy in a consultancy role, attending games while maintaining a close relationship with the chairman.

TEAMtalk have previously reported that Paratici played a key part in deals to sign players like Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, and Radu Dragusin, most of which have become key players for the north London side.

Should Paratici accept Levy's offer, he could well be working alongside a new manager next season as the pressure grows on Ange Postecoglou.