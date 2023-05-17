It's a massive summer for Tottenham and Daniel Levy, and he must get the summer transfer window right if the club stand any chance of challenging for trophies next season.

At the time of writing, a new manager has yet to be confirmed on the white side of North London for next season - with the future currently looking unclear regarding what direction the club will take in terms of transfers.

Despite this, the summer window is almost upon us once more and plenty of top talent has been linked with moves to Spurs across the Premier League and Europe respectively.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting and our opinion regarding who could fit the bill in North London.

Without further ado, here are seven signings that Tottenham and Levy should consider making this summer.

1 David Raya, Brentford

The Telegraph have reported that Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set to leave the club this summer - with an offer from Saudi Arabia already on the table.

This leaves the door wide open for a new pretender to come in between the sticks in North London and Brentford shot-stopper David Raya more than fits the bill to do so.

They added that Raya is near the top of Tottenham's wish list of goalkeepers to replace the outgoing Lloris, so he is evidently on the mind of owner Daniel Levy.

Lloris has been a solid servant during his 11-year stint at the club. However, all good things must come to an end and it's become pretty evident that he isn't at the level he once used to be.

This makes a move for Raya this summer too good to miss out on for Spurs.

2 Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace

FootballTransfers reported back in March that Tottenham and Levy are looking to bolster the Spurs' backline by making a move for talented Crystal Palace youngster Marc Guehi.

The Chelsea academy graduate made the move to Palace in 2021 for £18 million and guided the Eagles to a 12th-placed finish last season.

The report from FootballTransfers claims that Spurs aren't the only team interested in the 22-year-old, however, they are the closest to completing a deal.

Levy certainly needs to sure things up at the back for Spurs' shaky defence and bringing in a few top defenders wouldn't go amiss.

3 Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City

The same report from FootballTransfers also claimed that Tottenham are eyeing up a cheeky summer move for the unsettled Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

Young and versatile defenders seem to be on the agenda of Daniel Levy this summer and securing a deal for Laporte would be somewhat of a coup for Tottenham.

Whether this could be achieved is a completely different story, nevertheless, the Spaniard, who has won four Premier League titles with City at the time of writing, lacks the game time he would like at the Etihad Stadium this season could tempt him into making a summer switch.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano backs up this by claiming that Laporte will have "concrete" chances to leave the Citizens this summer.

4 Ibrahim Sangare, PSV

Another report from March, this time 90min, drew the dots between Spurs and PSV Eindhoven for the holding midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

The report reveals that the maestro is ready to test himself in the English top flight and would be open to a move away from the Dutch giants, is on the transfer agenda of many Premier League teams this summer, including Tottenham.

Spurs need more creativity in their midfield and a move for Sangare could provide this for the 2023/2024 campaign.

5 James Maddison, Leicester City

FEBRUARY 04: James Maddison of Leicester City celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on February 04, 2023 in Birmingham, England.

Speaking of creative midfielders, James Maddison is one of the brightest in the English top flight and Spurs could look to take advantage of Leicester City's current sticky league position.

The Express reported back in 2019 that Tottenham had been keeping a watchful eye on Maddison, and their admiration appears to have not diminished despite the Foxes horrific 2022/23 campaign.

Levy loves a good bargain when he sees one and getting the England international on the cheap from the likely relegation-bound Leicester would suit the Spurs owner perfectly.

6 Matteo Guendouzi, Marseille

According to Get French Football News, Spurs and Daniel Levy are lining up a shock summer transfer for former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The French maestro has impressed in Ligue 1 since joining Marseille on a permanent deal and still has a contract in France until 2027.

Nevertheless, the report suggests that Aston Villa are also interested Guendouzi, with his former coach at Arsenal Unai Emery keen to bring him back to the Premier League.

This transfer story may be slightly far-fetched. Nevertheless, there is no denying that Geundouzi is talented, and he would certainly bolster the engine room at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.