Wolves' Daniel Podence has been accused of spitting in the face of Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson.

Wolves and Forest played out a 1-1 draw at the City Ground on Saturday.

Johnson had put the home side ahead after 38 minutes before Podence equalised with just seven minutes remaining.

However, the two goalscorers appeared to clash in the final minutes of the match.

Johnson claimed he was spat on by Podence in the face. VAR looked at the incident but they declared the footage inconclusive and decided not to send Podence off.

VIDEO: Podence 'spits' in the face of Johnson

While VAR didn't send Podence off, the Wolves man can expect retrospective action if found guilty of spitting.

If that's the case, he will surely receive a hefty ban.

What did Johnson say after the match?

However, after the match, Johnson played down the incident.

"I think it's just high emotion," the striker said. "I don't remember it clearly. I don't want to talk about it too much. I saw a motion come from him but they looked at it and [said] it didn't happen."

Meanwhile, Forest boss Steve Cooper added: "I'm not going to comment on it publicly. I'm sure there will be next steps."

As for now, a draw helps both Forest and Wolves move a step away from the relegation zone.

Forest haven't won since February 5 and now sit on 27 points from their 28 matches. However, because the bottom of the Premier League is so tight, they've risen to 14th in the table.

Wolves, meanwhile, are a position above Forest with 28 points from 29 matches.

Despite being relatively lofty in the league table, they're just two and three points off the relegation zone respectively.