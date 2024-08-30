Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a slightly underwhelming transfer window with the departures of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto leaving huge gaps in their playing squad - and they could be set to get rid of another star in Daniel Podence, with the Portuguese star reportedly closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab.

Wolves are due to bring in Brazilian star Andre in what is seen as a coup for the club, but that will only serve to replace last season's outgoings of Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes with the club desperately aiming to sign defensive recruits. And their squad could be diminished even more with Podence's imminent exit.

Podence 'Close' to Al-Shabab Move from Wolves

The attacking star is set to wave goodbye to England

The report from Santi Aouna of French outlet Footmercato suggests that Podence is about to bring his four-and-a-half-year spell with the Molineux outfit to an end - with a deal being agreed between Wolves and Saudi outfit Al-Shabab for his services.

Reports on Wednesday afternoon suggested that Podence was on Al-Shabab's radar, but a deal wasn't advanced as he played what looks to be his final game for the club in the 2-0 EFL Cup win over Burnley.

Wolves were thought to want €10million (£8.5million) for his services, with the diminutive winger being open to a move to Saudi Arabia - and now that looks close to completion with all parties agreeing terms for his switch out to the Middle East.

Podence Allows Funds But Little Time Remains

Wolves don't have much time to secure attacking recruits

Podence - previously hyped as 'oustanding' - started well in his first season in the west Midlands, and has continuously increased his game time with a total of 105 games for the club, scoring 16 goals to boot.

However, his frame isn't exactly suited to the Premier League and as a result, he was loaned out to Olympiacos last season where he excelled with 47 games and 15 goals at his former club - and his sale will give Gary O'Neil funds to perhaps bring someone in close to the deadline.