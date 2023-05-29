Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Daniel Podence offers something that is 'really hard to find', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club have endured a difficult season, narrowly avoiding being dragged into a relegation battle towards the end of the campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Daniel Podence

Podence signed for Wolves back in 2020 for a fee of £17m from Greek side Olympiacos, according to the Telegraph.

The Portuguese forward hasn't been as prolific in front of goal as Wolves fans would have hoped.

As per Transfermarkt, Podence has scored just 16 times in 105 games, whilst providing nine assists.

Scoring goals has been a major issue for Wolves this season in particular, hitting the back of the net 31 times, as per FBref - the lowest in the Premier League.

However, according to WhoScored, no player has scored more for Wolves this season with six goals, whilst also averaging 1.1 key passes per game, only bettered by Joao Moutinho.

Despite being a key player for the club, Football Insider suggested earlier in the campaign that this could be his last season, with Everton reportedly interested in signing the 27-year-old.

Although Wolves may have appeared to be sitting comfortably in 13th place in England's top flight, Julen Lopetegui's side only finished seven points above Leicester City, who were relegated to the Championship.

Changes will be necessary at Molineux, but Jones believes that a player like Podence could be key in their rebuild.

What has Jones said about Podence?

Jones has suggested that Podence offers something that is really hard to find.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If I was to rebuild this team, I believe that he would offer something that is really hard to find. So, it's going to depend now on the levels of motivation there are to get back to that."

What's next for Wolves?

Unfortunately for Wolves, it now appears that there are some financial issues for the club heading into the summer transfer window.

Lopetegui recently revealed how he's been unable to extend the contracts of some players.

He said: "This is a problem. You have players you want to re-sign and you can’t because they are like a new signing in financial terms. I am not a financial advisor, I am a coach, I can say if I want or don’t want these players but after it is about the possibility of the club."

After a disappointing season, there's no doubt Lopetegui will be desperate for new signings, so the financial troubles could be a problem for Wolves.