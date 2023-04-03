Daniel Ricciardo has given an update on where he stands over a potential return to the F1 grid in 2024.

The Australian is having a year away from the sport after a difficult couple of seasons at McLaren that unfortunately did not live up to expectations.

Indeed, he is back in the Red Bull fold for 2023 with him acting as a reserve driver and an ambassador for the team, and he was on the ground in Melbourne with it obviously his home race.

It was certainly nice for Australian fans to see him there and also for F1 fans in general, with his appearance naturally sparking thoughts about what he might do for 2024.

Upon revealing that he was going to be leaving the grid, Ricciardo said that he would use 2023 to discover whether he missed F1 and wanted back in.

And, as quoted by The Athletic, it sounds as though he is starting to feel as though he does want a return to the sport:

“The signs are pointing towards getting back on the grid,” Ricciardo said ahead of the Australian GP weekend.

“I feel like that’s currently where I’m tracking, at least in my head. I’ve even put myself in scenarios now where I’m like, if I got back on the grid tomorrow, what would I do differently? You just don’t have the chance when you’re in it. But I also think that everything happens for a reason.

“Having the chance to step back and just review everything from afar, and with the luxury of time as well, not to be forced to make a decision or rush anything. I honestly believe I’ll be a better version of myself. A more mature, experienced, complete version.”

Daniel Ricciardo's 2024 options

Ricciardo said that he wants to be back with a top team but that is going to be far easier said than done.

Red Bull have Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez contracted until the end of next season for example, whilst the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin all seem settled on their respective driver line-ups - even if Lewis Hamilton hasn't signed a new deal with Merc past the end of 2023.

Time will only tell if he gets a top drive, then.