Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1 this weekend as the Australian joins the AlphaTauri team for the rest of this season, replacing Nyck de Vries from the Hungarian Grand Prix onwards.

Ricciardo took a step back from F1 at the end of 2022, saying that he wanted to have a break from the sport in 2023 and then try and set himself up for a comeback in 2024.

However, midway through the season this year, he is already back in a drive, with him 'on loan' at AlphaTauri from Red Bull - who he had been working with as a third driver and an ambassador up until this point.

Naturally, then, he is one of the main stories this weekend at the Hungaroring and, in front of a packed corner of the Red Bull motorhome, he spoke about his swift return to the sport:

"It all happened pretty quickly," he said about the conversations he had about replacing De Vries.

"Being back in the [Red Bull] family now I know how things can change quick so I always tried to stay as ready as possible. Also in case obviously Max or Checo was unfit to drive, but at any time something can change and it would be probably slightly more conventional that it would be in the summer break but we know Red Bull is a little unconventional!

"I mean there was a little of chatter over the [Silverstone] weekend, but it was really just wait and see how the test [after] goes and see obviously how I felt. And obviously I felt really good in the car and it went well. And then it was pretty much like, 'Well, you look ready, so let's do it!'

Ricciardo was also asked about his time away from the sport and whether he has had enough time to rediscover his mojo:

"I had enough time off to, let's say reset, but also just kind of enjoy it again. I already felt that on the simulator so far this year. But then also, that's why I wanted to drive the [Red Bull] car and really make sure that it's still obviously truly what I love doing most and yeah, I mean I was up to speed pretty quick, and it felt so good again, and I think obviously tasting the Red Bull car got me pretty excited."

The Aussie spoke, too, about expectations for himself in the AlphaTauri in the coming months:

"I think in terms of expectation, there is none. Everything I felt driving the car last week is how I want to go racing again, I just want to be in the moment enjoying it, not thinking too far ahead. I've obviously been following and I'm sure the car is going to have some limitations, but I'm going to do the best with what I've got and if it's something that I feel like I can work with, then that's that's all I need."

It's certainly exciting to see Ricciardo back in the F1 fold, and it'll be fascinating to see how he gets on this weekend.