During his 14-year professional career, Daniel Sturridge played with and against some of the very best in the business. The former England international starred for the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool, lifting two Champions League titles and one Premier League title during that time.

Back in 2017, the now Sky Sports pundit appeared in a YouTube video for Liverpool's official account and discussed who would make his ultimate footballing XI. While there were undoubtedly some incredible names included, the Englishman made a couple of surprising inclusions and exclusions, with former strike partner Luis Suarez being left out of the team in favour of a man who made only 22 appearances for the Anfield outfit.

Daniel Sturridge's Ultimate Football XI GK Petr Cech DEF John Terry DEF Vincent Kompany DEF Thiago Silva DEF Ashley Cole MID Steven Gerrard MID Andrea Pirlo ATT Lionel Messi ATT Cristiano Ronaldo ATT Nicolas Anelka ATT Didier Drogba

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Petr Cech, John Terry, Vincent Kompany, Thiago Silva, Ashley Cole

Kicking things off with the back five, Sturridge pulls out his first surprise by naming three centre-backs within his four defenders. In between the sticks, the former striker chose one of the Premier League's finest in Petr Cech, who was a crucial part of the years of success that occurred at Stamford Bridge in the 2000s.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No one has made more Premier League clean sheets than Petr Cech (202).

At right-back, Sturridge has shoehorned John Terry into the team, despite the fact that the former Chelsea captain was a central defender throughout his career. However, the ex-frontman admitted it was hard to look past the defender, given his longevity and role in leading the Blues to glory for so many years.

In the middle, Sturridge opted for Thiago Silva and Vincent Kompany, who were able to remain in their natural positions. On the Brazilian, Sturridge recounted his battle against the former PSG star when Team GB took on Brazil and how the pair continuously tried to outsmart one another. As for Kompany, the former Chelsea man insinuated that the Belgian had all the attributes someone would want from their defenders, saying: "On the pitch, he’s a leader. Very strong, quick and can pass the ball well."

Finally, at left-back is Ashley Cole, who Sturridge believes does not get the credit he deserves for his ability. The defender was the epitome of the modern-day full-back that has continued to evolve to this day, with players like Trent Alexander-Arnold following in Cole's footsteps.

Midfielders

Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo