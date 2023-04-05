Had it not been for regular injury issues, Daniel Sturridge would be regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest ever strikers.

In his absolute pomp at Liverpool, the Englishman was virtually unplayable.

Sturridge's partnership with Luis Suarez in 2013/14 was deadly in the extreme and nearly helped fire the Reds to a Premier League title.

The season was probably the peak of Sturridge's career, with the aforementioned injuries sadly taking hold shortly after.

He eventually left Liverpool in 2019 and is now currently without a club after being released by Australian side Perth Glory last year.

Sturridge hasn't retired from the sport just yet, but his days at the very top have been over for quite a while.

As such, the former England international is taking up punditry gigs and was part of Sky Sports' panel for Chelsea and Liverpool's 0-0 draw on Tuesday evening.

And it's safe to say Sturridge is taking to the punditry game like a duck to water.

The 33-year-old was exceptional throughout Sky Sports' coverage, combining humour and insight to great effect.

Sturridge particularly shined with the microphone after the game, when he was asked to talk about Chelsea's struggles in front of goal.

As a former Premier League goal machine, it's an area where Sturridge has expert knowledge...

Video: Sturridge's brilliant punditry after Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

A mini lesson in finishing, followed my some top-quality analysis and opinion, great stuff.

One tweet in the comment section summed up the above video quite perfectly.

Tom Chitty wrote: "The body language of the other three is totally focused on DS. They are really engaged in what he's saying. More often than not pundits aren't particularly interested in what each other have to say, unless they're arguing."

What did Sturridge say about Romelu Lukaku?

During the segment, Lukaku's name was brought up, the £100 million striker who is currently on loan at Inter Milan.

Jamie Carragher was adamant the Belgian is not the solution to Chelsea's striker problems, but Sturridge believes he can still succeed in west London.

"For argument’s sake, we know his [Lukaku's] attributes are in the box, headers, one-touch finishes, if players around him provide those opportunities, right now maybe he is right player for that, if he was here he could score those chances," Sturridge said.

"Not saying [they have to] bring him back and build a team around him but at the moment he can be the player they need."

A Lukaku remontada at Stamford Bridge next season under a new manager? Don't rule it out!