Danielle Collins faced loud boos as she made her way onto the Rod Laver Arena court for her third round fixture against Madison Keys at the Australian Open on Saturday, much to the surprise of no one given what happened during her second round match.

The Aussie crowd hasn’t taken too fondly to her during this tournament after she blew them kisses and cupped her ear following her second round victory against Australian underdog Destanee Aiava.

Danielle Collins' Second Round at Australian Open Caused Controversy

Her on-court celebrations and her interviews after caused quite a storm