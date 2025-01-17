Danielle Collins added salt to the wounds of 'rowdy' Australian Open fans after she claimed that their heckling pays her bills. The American tennis star had already whipped up a storm following her post-match antics as she blew kisses and slapped her backside at the jeering crowd.

After coming under intense heckling and booing during her second round victory against Australian Destanee Aiava, Collins fired back at a member of the crowd, telling them to 'shut up'.

Following her 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 win on Thursday, Collins labelled the crowd as 'super drunk' and boasted about her match earnings.

What Danielle Collins Said After Australian Open Celebrations

The American was booed off the court due to her actions