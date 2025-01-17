Danielle Collins has whirled up a storm online following her Australian Open second round win over local challenger Destanee Aiava. This is less about the victory itself, however, and more about what followed afterwards.

Throughout the entire match, the world No. 11 faced loud boos and jeers from the lively Australian crowd, who made it clear she was the villain in this saga. At one point in the game, Collins responded to the heckles by shouting 'shut up' to a member of the crowd.

But it was the American who had the last laugh, winning the game 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2 and making that clear to the crowd.

Danielle Collins' Post-Match Celebrations

The American blew kisses to the crowd, before slapping her backside

Following the final point, the 31-year-old instantly gestured to the hostile audience by cupping her ears and blowing kisses at them, and appearing to ask "How about that?" as she walked to the net. She continued this as she was walking around the court, and even mockingly slapped her bottom, which, unsurprisingly, did not go down well and made the boos even louder.

Danielle Collins' best Grand Slam performances (as of 17/01/25) Tournament Best result Year Australian Open F 2022 French Open QF 2020 Wimbledon Fourth round 2024 US Open Fourth round 2022

It did not take long for X members to voice their opinion, seemingly agreeing with the arena crowd. One user posted: "Danielle Collins gotta be one of the most unlikeable players in the women's draw, yeah?"

Another questioned Collins, saying: "What does she expect the crowd to do? They're going to support the home player. Get over it. Zero class from Collins tonight."