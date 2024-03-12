Highlights Houston Texans sign Danielle Hunter for 2 years, $49 million with $48 million guaranteed.

Hunter is coming off a career-high 16.5 sacks in 2023, and will play with Will Anderson Jr. to form a great pass-rush duo.

Hunter's $24.5 million AAV ties him for 6th among edge rushers in the NFL.

The Houston Texans made a splash signing on day two of NFL free agency, coming to terms on an agreement with former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter. Per Ian Rapoport, the two-year contract is for $49 million, with $48 million of the deal guaranteed.

Hunter has been one of the league's most productive edge defenders since entering the league in 2015 and is coming off a career-high 16.5 sacks in 2023. He also set career highs in tackles (83), tackles for loss (23), and pressures (41).

The 29-year-old will now join the Texans' defensive line, playing opposite 2023 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. to form one of the most exciting pass-rushing duos in the league.

The move comes the day after the Texans lost defensive end Jonathan Greenard to the Vikings, but they are likely happy to be making the 1:1 exchange of pass rushers.

The $24.5 million AAV places Hunter tied in sixth amongst edge rushers, with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa leading the way at $34 million.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.