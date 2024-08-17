Danilo's season for Nottingham Forest got off to a terrible start during their first game of 2024/25 as the Brazilian was stretchered off after suffering a nasty leg injury against Bournemouth at the City Ground.

Both teams came into the Premier League game hoping to make the best start to the new term, but play had to be stopped for a lengthy period of time after the Forest midfielder challenged Antoine Semenyo for a ball in the air. Danilo appeared to land awkwardly on his leg and collapsed to the turf, with a stretcher brought onto the pitch with just 12 minutes on the clock.

Screens had to be lifted while the player was treated in the centre-circle after his leg seemingly snapped, with Morgan Gibbs-White putting his hands on his head as referee Michael Oliver gestured for treatment. The midfielder was then stretchered off the pitch to a standing ovation from all areas of the crowd after a seven-minute stoppage, while Semenyo came over to shake his hand as he left the pitch.

Danilo's Season Potentially Over After Less than 10 Minutes

Brazilian will be sidelined for some time

The upsetting scenes at the City Ground would suggest that Danilo has potentially suffered a season-ending injury just minutes into the first game of 2024/25. If the midfielder has broken his leg, then he will be set to miss a substantial chunk of the term and possibly the entire year as he recovers.

His absence will come as a big blow for Nuno Espirito Santo, with the 23-year-old a key presence for the Garibaldi during the previous season. Danilo played 29 games for Forest in 23/24 as they survived relegation, scoring and assisting twice during those fixtures.

The midfielder did miss seven games during the previous campaign because of an injury, but remained fully fit for the rest of the season. He faces a much longer absence this time, but fans will be encouraged by the fact that he gave a thumbs up towards the medics while being stretchered off.

Chris Wood Gives Forest the Lead

Striker put the hosts in front with cool finish

Once play resumed after Danilo had been taken off the pitch, Forest bounced back in the best way possible by taking the lead against their opponents. Following some pinball just outside Bournemouth's penalty area, Neto could only parry Ryan Yates' shot and Chris Wood was on hand to steer the ball home in the 23rd minute.

Bournemouth then piled on the pressure during the rest of the first half and thought that they had found a route back into the tie when Dango Outtara smashed the ball into the roof of the net, but a VAR intervention led to the goal being disallowed thanks to an offside in the build-up. The Premier League's new VAR centre confirmed that Lewis Cook was the man penalised for the offence.