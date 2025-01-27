Former Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, taking to social media, has defended his decision to sit in the home end of Manchester City’s home outing against the Blues by suggesting that his former employers ignored his request for tickets.

Pep Guardiola’s men, despite falling behind in the third minute after Abdukodir Khusanov’s nightmare start to his debut, managed to find three goals – courtesy of Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden – in order to run out 3–1 victors.

Manchester-born Drinkwater moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2017 after impressing, and starring, in Leicester City’s Premier League-winning side in the 2015/16 campaign. Things never went to plan as he was sent on a quartet of loan spells.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Drinkwater played the sixth-most league minutes during Leicester City’s memorable Premier League-winning season in 15/16 (3,039).

Having turned out for the senior side on just 23 occasions and plundered the solitary goal in the process, the three-cap England international – as alluded to – was loaned out to the likes of Burnley, Aston Villa and Reading during his five-year stay.

Widely regarded as one of the most pointless signings in Premier League history, Drinkwater’s £35 million-worth move to west London was not overly popular among the Stamford Bridge faithful given that he failed to pull up trees in the capital.

And fans, who clearly remember his ponderous spell, were seething after he posted a picture on his Instagram of the scoreboard. The issue, in the eyes of the Chelsea supporters, was that he was clearly sitting in the Manchester City end.

For the Chelsea fans asking why I’m in the city end… I asked the club for tickets!?! I didn’t receive any.

Accompanying the aforementioned remark was an emoji of a circus and of a person rolling their eyes, thus displaying his dismay at Chelsea’s decision to not allocate him a free ticket which, in itself, has added more fuel to the fire with the Chelsea fanbase.

In response to Drinkwater's admission, Chelsea fans have highlighted his entitlement. One said: "He took enough from the club. They gave him a nice retirement package." while another replied: "Scamming 100k a week for doing literally nothing for the club and he's entitled.

At the premature age of 33, Drinkwater decided to call it quits and hung up his boots in October 2023 after game time at Chelsea. Nowadays, the former midfielder – who was named as one of 20 ‘future England stars’ in 2008 – works on a construction site.

While the majority of former professionals enter the world of punditry or try their hand at management/coaching, the Manchester United academy graduate doesn’t believe he should be pitied: “I love being on site grafting! It’s a choice.”