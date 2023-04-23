Everton are now 'paying the price' for not bringing in a player like West Ham United striker Danny Ings, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old hasn't been prolific since his move to the Hammers, but he certainly knows where the goal is.

Everton news - Danny Ings

Ings signed for West Ham in the January transfer window for a fee of £15m, according to Sky Sports.

David Moyes' side needed to add more firepower to their attack, with Michail Antonio unreliable due to injuries and Gianluca Scamacca struggling to adapt to life in England.

According to The Athletic, Everton made an attempt to sign Ings from Aston Villa in the winter, but ultimately failed to make a single signing, whilst allowing Anthony Gordon to leave the club.

It could turn out to be costly for the Toffees - a side who already struggled to score goals.

Despite Ings' age and the lack of resale value he holds, taking the hit and signing him could have been a smart move, especially when you consider the financial difficulty they will be in if they suffer relegation from the Premier League.

What has Taylor said about Ings?

Taylor has suggested that Everton are now paying the price for their transfer dealings, and signing a player like Ings could have helped solve some issues at Goodison Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I feel like Everton are paying the price for some terrible decisions in the market. I know they had a loan bid rejected for Danny Ings, but if they got him in, I know he hasn't done great at West Ham, but just someone.

"I always talk about these strikers that get you 10 goals, they're worth so many points and I really fear for Everton now and I didn't before.

"I have to be honest, I thought they'd be fine under Sean Dyche. You can't be losing 3-1 at home to Fulham."

What's next for Everton?

The Merseyside club have only scored 24 Premier League goals this season, the joint-lowest in England's top flight.

Dyche's side now face Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Leicester City in their next three games.

With Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City after that, these next few weeks could be crucial in their fight to avoid being relegated to the Championship.

Their lack of goals could be a major problem, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now back in full training, and even appeared in a behind-closed-doors friendly earlier this week, according to the Liverpool Echo.