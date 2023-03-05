Crystal Palace need to explore the transfer market to bring in a striker this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Scoring goals has been a difficult task for Palace this season and bringing in a clinical striker could make all the difference.

Crystal Palace news - attacking problems

After failing to score against Liverpool in their last game, the Premier League table highlighted a clear issue for Palace. Only four teams in the league have scored less goals this season, as per FBRef.

Wilfried Zaha has chipped in with six goals so far in the league, with Eberechi Eze grabbing four, but the lack of an out-and-out goalscorer is an obvious issue for The Eagles.

Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta have scored four league goals between them, with both players considered traditional strikers.

Adding a goalscorer to this current Palace side is what Vieira needs to take his team to the next level. The creativity of Michael Olise, Eze, and Zaha playing behind a natural finisher could see Palace fighting in the top half of the Premier League.

What has Taylor said about Crystal Palace?

Taylor was asked whether Palace were in need of a striker ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Absolutely. I feel like Danny Ings would have taken Palace to a different level. But again, it's about signing the right player.

I feel like Dougie Freedman and what Vieira is trying to do in the transfer market is clear for all to see. They like that kind of young player with high potential.

"But, at the same time, you do need a goal output. They've had it before with Christian Benteke and I know that seems crazy to say, but I think he got around 17 goals in one season."

Who can Crystal Palace look to sign in the summer transfer window?

Of course, the chance of signing Ings has now gone after he finalised a move to West Ham in the January transfer window for a fee of around £15m, as per Sky Sports. Palace opted to bring in the likes of Mateta and Edouard from abroad in previous years, and it hasn't quite worked out for them so far.

It could be time for them to turn to the Championship. Olise and Joachim Andersen are two key players for Palace these days, with both being signed from England's second division.

Could they perhaps look at the current second top-goalscorer in the Championship (stats from the BBC) in Viktor Gyökeres from Coventry City? The Swedish attacker has scored 15 goals this season and provided five assists and with his contract expiring next summer (as per Transfermartkt), Palace could secure themselves a bargain.