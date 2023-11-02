Highlights West Ham United may be looking to sign a new striker in the January transfer window due to the lack of production from both Danny Ings and Michail Antonio.

Ings has struggled to fit into David Moyes' playing style and has only played 49 Premier League minutes this season, making it likely that he will leave the club.

West Ham will review Moyes' future at the end of the season, but discussions may take place around Christmas time. The club wants to see improvements before making a decision.

West Ham United striker Danny Ings has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an internal update on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Southampton forward has been playing second fiddle to Michail Antonio since arriving at the club, and the difference in profiles between the two players means that Ings doesn't suit how David Moyes wants to play. The Hammers have been linked with a move for another striker ahead of the January transfer window, so Ings' future is certainly in doubt.

The Hammers have a problem in attack

Although the Hammers started the Premier League season well, Moyes' side have had a string of poor results. West Ham are still in the top half of the Premier League but have won just once in their last five games in England's top flight, losing their last two. The capital club are heavily relying on goals from Jarrod Bowen, who has found the back of the net six times, per FBref.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are looking to decide whether to bring in a new centre-forward in January or wait until the summer transfer window. The Hammers could be in the market for another player to compete with Antonio, as Ings clearly isn't fancied when you look at his game time so far this campaign.

Danny Ings vs Michail Antonio - Premier League 2023/2024 Danny Ings Michail Antonio Starts 0 10 Goals 0 2 Assists 0 1 Minutes 49 738 Stats according to FBref

As a result of the lack of production from both Ings and Antonio, it wouldn't be a surprise to see West Ham prioritising signing a striker when the winter window opens for business. Football Insider have suggested that Moyes wants to bring in a striker in January, and Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike is on their shortlist after they failed to get a deal over the line in the summer.

West Ham can't afford to lose two strikers in January even if they bring in an extra body, so you'd imagine Ings is the one who could be heading through the exit door.

With Ings now 31 years old, finding a new club would be the right move for his career, as even if West Ham don't sign a new striker, he's been limited to just 49 Premier League minutes this season. Per Spotrac, only Lucas Paqueta is earning more than Ings at the London Stadium, with the English forward taking home £125k-a-week. For the Hammers, his wage can't be justified considering the amount of use Moyes is getting out of him.

Brown has suggested that Ings hasn't done enough since making the move to West Ham and he should be looking to leave in the near future. The journalist adds that West Ham play in a way that doesn't suit him, and he doesn't expect the club to stand in his way if he wants to depart. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think Danny Ings realises from how it's gone at West Ham that he's going to need to get out because he's never really been used in the way that gets the best out of him. He's not a lone striker. He can't really play the same sort of game that Michail Antonio does. They're very different. Ings likes to feed off a frontman, and he's not going to get that in West Ham's current setup. So I think he knows that if he wants to play regular minutes in the Premier League, which he does at his age, he's going to need to find a new club. I don't think West Ham would stand in his way, to be quite honest. He's not done enough for West Ham to suggest that he's got much of a future there and I think it's probably best for all parties if he leaves."

David Moyes' future at the London Stadium

As it stands, Moyes will be leaving West Ham at the end of the campaign as his contract is set to expire. It's understood that West Ham will review Moyes' future at the London Stadium later in the season, rather than making a decision now, according to The Athletic.

Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the discussions could take place at around Christmas time, but the club are also happy with the job that Moyes has done. However, the Hammers do want to see improvements, which could be why they aren't rushing into a decision.