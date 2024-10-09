Wolverhampton Wanderers still haven't picked up a win at this early stage in the Premier League season with six losses and a draw so far in the top-flight - but Danny Murphy believes that they have enough quality to drag themselves from the foot of the league, claiming that they could even take points off Manchester City after the international break.

A loss to Brentford at the weekend plunged Wolves into further misery, bottom of the table with the worst goal difference in the league and the most conceded. They have had a horrific run of games and that has to be taken into consideration, but Gary O'Neil will be hoping that the break can offer them more time on the training ground to put an end to their run of form.

Murphy: Wolves Could Take Points Off Manchester City

The Molineux outfit will need to pick up points sooner rather than later

Daily Mirror journalist Darren Lewis began the conversation on talkSPORT, stating that Wolves would be able to remedy their woes by taking time during the international break to work on their defensive shape. He said:

"That's the reason why I was saying I think that they've got time to get that defensive shape. The international break has come at a good time for them."

And Murphy went further on that, claiming that he wouldn't be surprised if O'Neil's men managed to salvage a result against City - with the bizarre nature of the Premier League and Wolves' win in the same fixture last season offering them confidence to go out and stun Pep Guardiola's side. The former Liverpool star added:

"Andre, the lad they've signed, he seems a good player, [Mario] Lemina is terrific and he's now captain. Look, this is the same Wolves that beat Manchester City at home last year, and it just so happens that their next game is Manchester City at home - and they're going to fight and they're going to be resilient. "It wouldn't surprise me the way the Premier League is if they get something out of it."

Wolves Can't Continue Conceding at Current Rate

21 goals shipped by October is not sustainable

Wolves have conceded 21 goals in their opening seven Premier League games, meaning if you were to extrapolate that throughout the campaign, they would surpass Sheffield United's record from last season of 104 goals conceded in the top-flight with 114.

Gary O'Neil's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking by season Stats Output/squad rank, 23/24 Output/squad rank, 24/25 Shots taken per game 11.9, 19th 11.3, 15th Shots against per game 15.2, 15th 14.3, =12th Possession (%) 51%, =11th 47.4, 13th Pass Completion Per Game (%) 83.2, 10th 81.6, 14th

It's a tally which cannot go on, but of course, they have played some of the best clubs in the league and that likely wouldn't continue into the campaign against teams further down the table.

That being said, six goals conceded against Chelsea in August and five being put past them over the weekend at Brentford is a terrible tally. They have been quite cheap in some of the goals they have given away, and with City coming up, they certainly can't afford to make mistakes against the side that are usually the most proficient scorers in the division season-by-season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves recorded their worst Premier League finish since being promoted in 2018 last season, landing in 14th.

If they can grab a result against the reigning Premier League champions, it will give the club confidence going forward into what is an easier stretch of games on paper - which could be enough to propel them out of the relegation zone and ease any fears going forward into the campaign.

