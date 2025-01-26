With over 400 Premier League appearances under his belt, Danny Murphy knows a thing or two about the most intimidating stadiums to visit in the division.

But the 2002/03 Liverpool Player of the Season has named a now demolished stadium as his most intimidating away trip during his time in the league. Murphy found Arsenal's former Highbury home to be the most difficult ground to visit, with the Gunners' intimidating squads under Arsene Wenger making every trip difficult.

Speaking to Betway about his most feared away fixtures, the former Fulham midfielder said: "I'd probably go Highbury because when I became a regular in the Liverpool team and we were trying to compete with United and Arsenal, their team was absolutely phenomenal.

"It always felt like you never could get in the game, they were always on top of you and dominating you."

Murphy's Highbury Struggles

He remembers facing Arsene Wenger's incredible Gunners team of the early 2000s

Murphy's time in the Premier League coincided with some of Arsenal's greatest sides, including the 2003/04 Invincibles. Murphy considers that not only was the quality of Arsene Wenger's sides an issue for opponents but also their athleticism.

Murphy said: "With their quality and their size as well as being wonderful footballers, Arsenal just had this power and presence. Dennis Bergkamp, six-foot plus, Thierry Henry, six-foot plus, Emmanuel Petit and Patrick Vieira. Robert Pires as well. They were brilliant players, but they were huge as well."

Danny's teams rarely experienced happy times at the stadium, usually leaving without any points. He said: "I think maybe we got a draw there once, but generally got our bottoms spanked. You're in the tunnel, and it's probably the only place I used to go and think I'm not sure how we're going to win this today."

Officially named The Arsenal Stadium, Highbury served as Arsenal's home from 1913 until its closure in May 2006. Fans in the stands experienced memorable moments, including Ian Wright breaking the Gunners' goalscoring record, the Gunners surpassing Nottingham Forest's record of 42 consecutive league games unbeaten and Tony Adams sealing the club's first Premier League title.

In 1927, an Arsenal vs Sheffield United fixture at the stadium became the first football match to be radio broadcast. The ground also featured in the movies Fever Pitch and Jackpot.

One player who agrees with Murphy's assessment of Highbury is Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Speaking to Sky Sports in 2020, the French forward said: "I know it's weird, but there is nothing above Highbury for me. I played in a lot of stadiums, bigger stadiums, more beautiful stadiums in terms of the way it's been built or whatever but Highbury is Highbury and it always will be. Nothing can compete with Highbury for me."

Arsenal closed the Highbury chapter of their history after moving to the 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium in 2006. The ground has become something of a fortress for the Gunners in recent seasons, with the club yet to suffer a home defeat in the Premier League this season.