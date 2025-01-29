There are not many players in the Premier League era who have been as active and experienced as former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy. The Englishman, Murphy, made over 400 appearances in the Premier League representing four different clubs and also managed to represent his country on nine occasions.

Having played so many games at such a high level for so long, Murphy, during his playing days, came up against the absolute best of several different eras in the English top flight and therefore has about as valid of an opinion on former Premier League players as anyone else. With that in mind, Murphy recently spoke with Betway and named the three best midfielders he ever played against.

The former England international faced many midfield legends of the game throughout his long career, such as Zinedine Zidane, Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira, but none of them made the top three of the best midfielders he ever played against.

Paul Scholes

Murphy battled against the Man Utd ace in fierce derby matches vs Liverpool

The first midfielder who gets into the top three best players who Murphy ever played against is Manchester United legend Paul Scholes. Scholes was known throughout his playing career for his technical brilliance and ability to control a game, so it is no real surprise that the 11-time Premier League winner is rated so highly by Murphy.

Scholes’ ability to control a match and dictate play was a big reason why Murphy included him in his top three. Speaking to Betway, Murphy pinpointed Scholes’ way of playing against any style and set-up as what made him so good, saying:

“It never really mattered what you’d tried to do to stop him, he’d always impact the game. He’s some player, you get tight to him, and he just pops it around and then you sit off him and he starts dictating the play.”

Steven Gerrard

Murphy and Gerrard also played with each other over 150 times

The next midfielder Murphy has named in the top three best midfielders he has ever played against is a man who he has also played with many times, Steven Gerrard. Murphy and Gerrard were midfield partners for Liverpool on 179 separate occasions and the two complimented each other very well. Gerrard is very highly thought of when discussing the best midfielders of the Premier League era, but Murphy has singled the former Liverpool skipper out as “the greatest midfielder I’ve ever been on a pitch with.”

What made Gerrard such a special midfielder is the fact that he had so many different outstanding attributes. He not only had incredible goalscoring ability and technical brilliance, but he also had energy and physicality which helped him to play and excel in slightly deeper areas than usual throughout his career. Gerrard’s athleticism is something Murphy also pointed out when discussing why he made it into his top three:

“He has this athleticism and this football IQ that’s just remarkable, just the best I’ve ever been on a pitch with.”

Frank Lampard

Murphy has praised Lampard’s off-the-ball work as well as his goalscoring

Murphy’s third and final selection, making it an all-English top three of the best players he’s ever played against is Frank Lampard. Lampard is another player who Murphy has played both with and against, so the amount of time he has spent on the pitch with him has probably impacted his decision.

Despite being one of the best players to ever grace the Premier League, some people may look back and think all he had was his goals. However, this was not the case at all and Murphy has backed that up. Murphy, while having heavy praise for Lampard’s goalscoring ability, saying he “had an amazing way of getting in the box undetected,” was also very complimentary of the physical and defensive side of the Chelsea legend’s game.

“It’s not spoken about how hard he worked without the ball and his defensive side of his game was so much better than people give him credit for.”