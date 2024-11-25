Manchester United fans aren't happy with Danny Murphy's analysis of Ruben Amorim's first game in charge of the club after the former midfielder questioned whether his tactics are going to work in England. The Portuguese coach has finally arrived at the Red Devils and oversaw a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon in his first match.

An early goal from Marcus Rashford looked to be getting the Amorim era in Manchester off to a dream start, but Omari Hutchinson soon equalised for the Tractor Boys and the two sides were forced to share the spoils. It wasn't the most impressive beginning for the Portuguese tactician.

During an appearance on Match of the Day 2, former Liverpool star Murphy raised eyebrows by questioning whether Amorim's tactics will be effective in the Premier League.

Murphy Questions Amorim's 3-4-3 Formation

Throughout his time in Portugal with Sporting CP, Amorim became synonymous with playing a 3-4-3 formation. His tactical approach saw him dominate Portuguese football and United fans were excited at the prospect of a manager coming in with a very specific style of play.

One of the major criticisms aimed at Erik ten Hag was the lack of identity his team had during his tenure at Old Trafford. That isn't expected to be the case with the new manager, though, who set the Red Devils up in his formation for their first game.

One match was all it took for Murphy, though, who doesn't think the formation will work in the Premier League. The pundit admitted that he would be 'amazed' if Amorim stuck with his formation. Speaking on Match of the Day 2, the Englishman said:

"I'd be amazed if they were still playing a 3-4-3 in a year's time. This league's very, very different from continental leagues. We've only had Chelsea, in recent years, win playing that system and let's be honest, they had [N'Golo] Kante and [Nemanja] Matic. Two wonderful defensive midfielders in the middle of the pitch and [Diego] Costa up top with [Eden] Hazard supporting him and helping him as well. "They don't have those players yet and how do you find them? It costs hundreds of millions to get the best players in the world. I think when you play three at the back against the majority of good teams in our league, who play three high, you end up being a five and that's really difficult. If United are going to get much better and competitive, I think that 3-4-3 will evolve into something else."

His comments irked United fans. One supporter shared footage of the clip on X (Twitter) and focused on the British media and how quickly it's taken them to doubt Amorim, who is considered one of the best young managers in the world. Another fan slated Murphy and highlighted his lack of experience as a coach, posting: "It's not hard to see why Danny Murphy hasn't done any coaching post his player career."

Someone else mentioned the success that the young manager has enjoyed with his favoured formation, commenting: "His 3-4-3 has clear evidence of success. One example, beating City 4-0 in the CL. Pep has lost 5 in a row & nobody is saying he should change his formation." A third supporter brought up how much the manager had already achieved in comparison to Murphy. He said: "Pundits, with little to no managerial experience at the top level, sitting down discussing if a formation used by Amorim, who has won the Primeira Liga twice, is something else."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim won 165 of his 231 matches in charge of Sporting CP

Another fan brought up United's injury woes and begged for patience, saying: "‘3-4-3 isn’t gonna work’. We were missing FIVE first team players. It’s been ONE game. Did he think the system didn’t work against English teams when Sporting used it to batter City? Far too soon for this."

When Pep Guardiola first moved to England, there were some who doubted him too. They thought his style wouldn't translate to the Premier League. That soon changed and he's now one of the best managers in the division's history. One supporter brought that up and posted: "This is insane. One game. They said Pep may struggle in the Premier League because of the pace of it."

Finally, another fan simply couldn't hide their disdain for the British media and simply said: "The state of punditry in this country..."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 25/11/2024.