Pundit and former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says he sympathises with Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil after their difficult start to the 2024/25 season.

The Midlands club fell to a fourth league defeat on Saturday afternoon when they were beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa. Despite leading most of the game 1-0, three late goals from Unai Emery’s side inflicted another disappointing loss.

Wolves are currently rock bottom of the table with just one point alongside Everton. They are yet to win a game, while they have drawn one and lost four.

Murphy ‘Sympathises’ With O’Neil

Wolves have had some tough fixtures

It was a disappointing transfer window overall for Wolves due to the high profile outgoings. Central defender Max Kilman joined league rivals West Ham, and he wasn’t adequately replaced in the squad.

Winger Pedro Neto also moved on, this time to Chelsea. Wolves did make some new additions, including defensive midfielder Andre from Brazilian side Fluminense, but some significant holes in the squad went unfilled.

Murphy, who represented the likes of Liverpool and Fulham during his playing days, admitted he feels sympathetic towards manager O’Neil after their tough start to the season. As well as a thin squad, they have also had a tough run of fixtures, as the pundit explained on the BBC’s Match of the Day.

He said:

“The start has been difficult for them and they’ve played some good teams. They’ve had spells in some of those games, they looked good in the first half against Chelsea and for 70 minutes against Villa. “But, we all know in the Premier League you’ve got to do it over 90 minutes. [They’ve played] six of last season’s top eight and have some tough ones coming up, and I do feel for Gary [O’Neil] a little bit. “They lost [Pedro] Neto, they lost [Max] Kilman, who were arguably their two best players. They haven’t replaced them with the same quality, but some of those mistakes we saw late on [against Villa] need to be addressed.”

Mosquera Breaks Silence After Injury

He was stretchered off in the defeat to Villa

In another blow to Wolves, central defender Yerson Mosquera was stretchered off in their defeat to Villa on Saturday afternoon. O’Neil confirmed post-match it does not look good for the 23-year-old, who suffered an apparent knee injury, but he will undergo further testing next week.

Mosquera joined Wolves from Colombian side Atletico Nacional in 2021, but he has had numerous loan spells in recent years. He spent the second half of the 2023/24 season with Villarreal, and returned to the team this summer following Kilman’s exit.

Yerson Mosquera stats vs Aston Villa in the Premier League Stat: Minutes played 82' Clearances 5 Blocked shots 2 Interceptions 3 Aerial duels (won) 2 (2) Accurate passes 48/50 (96%)

The defender took to social media post-match to reassure supporters. He shared in an Instagram post: “Thank you very much to everyone for your messages, I hope I can be well very soon and that this is nothing serious, faith in God.”

O’Neil’s side are next in action next weekend with a tough home fixture against Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Then, they travel away to Brentford at the beginning of October.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.