Former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has agreed to put his Premier League winner's medal on the line when he boxes YouTuber Danny Aarons on Saturday.

Simpson, who retired in July of this year, is taking part in his first ever fight against Aarons on Saturday in Dublin as part of the Misfits Boxing card, becoming the first footballer to step into the ring as part of the promotion.

If the stakes of the fight weren't great enough already, he has now also agreed to bet his Premier League winner's medal that he will defeat the YouTuber.

The former footballer, who began his career at Manchester United, was part of the incredible Leicester City team that defied 5,000-1 odds to win the Premier League title in 2016, a feat which is widely considered to be one of the greatest triumphs in recent footballing history. But, during a face-off between the pair, Aarons, a Tottenham fan, suggested that Simpson should wager his winner's medal against Aarons' gold plaque that he received for reaching one million subscribers on YouTube.

Danny Simpson & Danny Aarons' Bet

A Premier League winner's medal for a YouTube plaque

"Just to make this clear," said Aarons. "If I win, I get your Premier League gold medal, and if you win you get my YouTube play button." The Premier League winner quickly accepted the terms, saying that Aarons winning the fight was "not going to happen."

Aarons himself even seemed stunned that Simpson had accepted the wager, saying: “It would mean everything to me, it means even more now I get his Premier League medal. I can't believe he said yes to that. You can't go back on that, handshakes are on camera. So if I didn't want to win already, I really want to win now.”

Simpson, whose Foxes side pipped Spurs to the title, swiftly responded: “I don't mind shaking hands because that's not going to happen. You're only saying that because it's the closest time Spurs will ever get to a medal.”

"One hundred percent, one million percent," quipped Aarons. "I'll have a Premier League medal before my own club, I have to have it. I'll take it.”

MF & DAZN: X Series 17

The event will take place on the 31st of August in Dublin

The Misfits Boxing event takes place on Saturday the 31st of August at the 3Arena in Dublin and will be available to watch exclusively on DAZN PPV for £19.99.

Alongside Simpson and Aarons, social media superstar HS Tikky Tokky will be making his Misfits Boxing debut against Love Island contestant George Fensom, and Sami Hamed, son of the legendary Prince Naseem Hamed, will be fighting internet personality Jesse Clark.

The event will also be headlined by a pair of musical performances from the promotion's founder KSI, who will be performing some of his new music as well as providing fight night commentary.

MF & DAZN: X Series 17 Full Card

The full card for the event is as follows:

Danny Aarons vs. Danny Simpson (Heavyweight)

HS Tikky Tokky vs. George Fensom (Light Heavyweight)

Deen the Great vs. Fogarty (MFB Lightweight Championship)

Gabriel Silva vs. Anthony Taylor (MFB Light Heavyweight Championship)

Ben Williams vs. Warren 'The Mechanic' Spencer (Welterweight)

Sami Hamed vs. Jesse Clarke (Welterweight)

Jake Cornish vs. Mike Edwards (Cruiserweight tournament quarter-final)

DTG vs. Minikon (Cruiserweight tournament quarter-final)