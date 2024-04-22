Highlights RB Dare Ogunbowale re-signed with the Texans on a one-year deal after making a field goal in 2023.

Ogunbowale has a unique role as a special teams gunner and running back, making vital contributions on special teams and offense.

The Texans are poised for a strong 2024 season with key additions like Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs highlighting their offseason.

Dare Ogunbowale didn't have a ton of notoriety outside the most hardcore of NFL circles before Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Then, he became the first non-kicker since Wes Welker in 2004 to attempt and make a field goal in a regular season game, putting the Houston Texans ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game they would ultimately win by two.

Now, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ogunbowale is returning to the Texans on a one-year deal. On offense, he had 35 rushing yards on eight carries in 12 games last season, and he caught two passes for 18 yards on seven targets.

Beyond his kicking heroics, Ogunbowale also had seven tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on special teams. He should remain a core part of the third unit in 2024, whether or not he's asked to attempt a field goal.

Related Houston Texans Make NFL History With 2024 Offseason Additions The Texans have turned their fortunes around in a massive way throughout the past two years. They've managed to break some records in the process.

Texans Are Primed For Big 2024 Showing

Ogunbowale is just one of many signings from productive offseason in Houston

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

When Ogunbowale stepped in as the Texans’ emergency kicker (when regular kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn had a leg injury), it represented a career highlight for a player with 457 career rushing yards across seven seasons.

Before last year, the Wisconsin alum had posted three consecutive seasons of 30+ rushes and 100+ rushing yards, though his career yards per carry stand at just 3.4. He's always been a better receiving back, as his 80 receptions for 576 yards can attest.

Besides his role as a special teams gunner and the de facto K2 (assuming there actually is a spot for a backup kicker on the official depth chart), Ogunbowale should continue to serve as a dutiful RB3 behind Dameon Pierce and offseason addition Joe Mixon.

Mixon was just one of numerous players added to the defending AFC South champion's roster, a list that also includes edge rusher Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The offense will be led by young phenom C.J. Stroud, who posted an all-time great rookie season. He threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023 (and just five interceptions), finishing among the top-ten in passing yards (eighth), yards per attempt (8.2, third), passer rating (100.8, sixth), and first downs gained via passing (188, t-eighth).

Stroud was the engine of an offense that ranked 12th in yards per game and 14th in points per game. Alongside brilliant offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, he oversaw breakout seasons for wide receivers Nico Collins (80 receptions, 1,297 yards, eight touchdowns) and Tank Dell (47 receptions, 15.1 yards per catch, 760 scrimmage yards in 11 games).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With the additions of Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, and Danielle Hunter, the Houston Texans are now the first team in NFL history to add a 100-catch receiver, a 1,000-yard rusher, and a 10+ sack pass-rusher in the same offseason.

With one of the NFL's brightest young head coaches, DeMeco Ryans, by the franchise quarterback's side, the Texans appear primed for greatness sooner than anyone expected.

Following the addition of Diggs, the Texans' Super Bowl odds jumped all the way up to +1400 (they were +2500 before free agency). They also have the same +750 odds as the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs (+325) and Baltimore Ravens (+450).

Ogunbowale's re-signing likely won't move the needle much further, but having his unique "jack of all trades" skillset only makes the Texans deeper heading into next season.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac, unless stated otherwise.