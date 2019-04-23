Remember the name, Dario Conca? Well, you probably should. In the summer of 2011, the highest-paid footballers in the world were Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Argentine Conca. While Ronaldo and Messi were thriving on the grandest stages with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively at the time, Conca had just helped Brazilian side Fluminense to their first Brazilian championship since 1984. As a result, he secured a highly lucrative move to Guangzhou Evergrande in China, before the Chinese Super League was fashionable.

On July 2, he signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Guangzhou and it was that transfer to Asia that made him the third highest-paid player on the planet, only behind two of the greatest footballers to ever play the game.

Dario Conca's Guangzhou Contract

He earned £170,000-per-week

While they weren't quite at the stage of signing the likes of Oscar and Hulk yet, the Chinese Super League were willing to spend big on attractive talent in 2011 and that's exactly what happened with Conca. The Argentine signed for Guangzhou in a deal worth £170,000-per-week, making him the third-highest paid player in the world. And Conca certainly earned his money. In his three seasons with Guangzhou, he scored 54 goals and chalked up 37 assists in 99 appearances.

His initial stint with the side didn't last long, though, and he returned to Brazil and Fluminense in 2013, just two years after he signed the bumper contract. At the age of 30, he returned to Fluminense on a contract worth just £8,000-per-week. But the riches of China lured him once again a year later. Shanghai SIPG, then managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson, snapped him up on a contract worth around £140,000-per-week. The late, great former England manager was very excited about the deal too and spoke highly of Conca, telling reporters:

"Conca is like Messi. He is the same size, he is left-footed, he is a fantastic dribbler and he makes and scores a lot of goals. When I came here, he was the one player I wanted more than any other."

He was once again a success in China, scoring 17 goals and creating 20 assists in 58 appearances for Shanghai before a cruciate ligament rupture slowed him down. Conca then went on loan at Flamengo, before he finished his career playing for the newly formed Austin Bold FC in the USL Championship. He hung his boots up for good in 2019.

He had dreams of becoming a golf pro

The 41-year-old announced his retirement from football in 2019 to focus on becoming a professional golfer. As he stepped away from football, Conca spoke to GloboEsporte.com about his decision to retire and what was next for him. He said: "Football has given me a lot. I love this career, it was fantastic for me, but today I think it's the right time for me to stop.

"I was not thinking about football today. It gave me a lot, I'm very grateful for everything, I managed to make a career, to have recognition. It gave me the possibility to fulfill my dream as a child, with all my family involved behind that dream. It's part of my life. I dedicated myself 100% to this magnificent career, fantastic, but an hour ends.

"I've already started on the golf course, I always wanted to play, to discover new sports. (Golf) always caught my attention, today I have more time to dedicate myself, to do something that motivates me to overcome myself. I want to play golf. It happens with every player, we feel that desire to compete, to always want to come and improve every day. Let's start as a joke, like another sport. Then we'll see. I'll try to do my best, prepare myself, train and then we'll see how far to go."

Let's address the golf, then. There are various images and clips of Conca playing golf and, let's just say, we can see why he didn't pursue a career in the sport. We can spot a dodgy swing when we see one.

Away from his golf attempts, one thing you'll immediately see is that Conca has very much kept himself in shape. At the age of 41, the former footballer has a physique better than most current footballers. He's posted a number of workout videos and is probably in better shape now than when he was playing. Fair play to him!

He's very much a family man, too. The majority of his posts are dedicated to his wife, Luiza Lara Conca. She appears to be a nutritionist and has an equally impressive physique to her husband. They also appear to have two kids together.

​​​​​​And Conca appears to love travelling and seeing some of the world's most amazing places. It may not have worked out for him as a footballer at the highest level - or as a golfer for that matter - but we reckon he's pretty happy in life having earned a ridiculous amount of money from the sport. Well played, Dario Conca.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 30/01/2025.