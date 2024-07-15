Highlights Donovan Mitchell signed a max extension with the Cavaliers earlier this offseason, which led to Darius Garland's trade rumors increasing rapidly.

Garland finally addressed those rumors in a rather straight-forward way.

The Cavs hope to improve under new coach Kenny Atkinson but will still need to make other moves to advance in the playoffs.

Throughout the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been rumored to break up their backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland .

Mitchell ended rumors surrounding his exit when he signed a three-year max extension that could keep him in Cleveland through the 2027-28 season.

There were reports that Garland may be traded in the event of an extension for Mitchell. But it looks like the former Vanderbilt guard is doing his part to quell talk of his exit, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

"I don’t want to be traded. Those are just rumors," he told Fedor during the Cavs' Summer League game against the Milwaukee Bucks .

The one-time All-Star has seen his usage rate drop since Mitchell's arrival but is keen to make the combo work under new coach Kenny Atkinson.

Garland revealed that he has already discussed plans for next season with Atkinson and is looking forward to it.

“It sounds really good. A lot of spacing and a lot of room for me and Don and all of the other guys to be able to thrive.”

While spacing hasn't been a problem for the Cavs, who finished seventh in the league in three-pointers made last season, Garland's fit with Mitchell is the real issue at hand.

Both are undersized and have similar skill sets that make their pairing redundant.

Cavs fans will be hoping that Atkinson can find a solution to get the most out of this combo, which hasn't yet translated to the playoffs.

Third Time's the Charm?

Cleveland's first two attempts with this core didn't end well

Cleveland's first season with Garland and Mitchell saw them finish with 51 wins, their best tally since the 2016-17 season. Unfortunately, that success didn't carry over to the postseason, when they had an embarrassing first-round exit against the New York Knicks .

New York's second-best player, Julius Randle , shot just 33.8 percent in the series, but the Knicks still managed to dust the Cavs in five games.

Cleveland won 48 games last season in attempt number two with this core but ran into the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the second round.

To make matters worse, Mitchell, who somehow stole a game from the Celtics, got injured after Game 3, which led to another five-game series loss and playoff exit for the Cavs.

Cleveland needs to make some changes to avoid an early playoff exit for the third straight year.

Those have already started.

Odds to Win Eastern Conference (via ESPN Bet) Team Odds Boston Celtics +130 Philadelphia 76ers +400 New York Knicks +450 Milwaukee Bucks +700 Cleveland Cavaliers +2000

Former head coach J. B. Bickerstaff was let go at the end of the season, and it was the right move.

He excelled as the head coach during the franchise's rebuilding phase, but once the Cavs were ready for the next step, Bickerstaff couldn't keep up.

Atkinson hasn't had the opportunity to lead a contender yet, but he will have valuable input from his time as assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors , where he won a title in 2022.

With all signs pointing toward an exit for restricted free agent Isaac Okoro , the Cavs need to use him as a trade piece for someone like Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets or Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards .

Cleveland may not have the depth to compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but it has the firepower to pull off upsets, and the right coaching and personnel could get them there.